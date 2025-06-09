Columbus Crew Name Brian Bliss Academy Director

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Brian Bliss has been named Columbus Crew Academy Director, the Club announced today. A member of the Crew's inaugural roster in 1996, Bliss returns to Columbus possessing nearly 30 years of MLS playing, coaching and sporting experience, including tenures with Sporting KC, the Crew and Chicago Fire FC.

"With his vast experience across multiple disciplines of the league and sport, Brian is a fantastic addition to the Club who shares our dedication to developing our young athletes, coaches and technical staff," said Crew Technical Director Marc Nicholls. "Through his leadership, Brian will play an instrumental role as we continue our mission to foster talent the right way with an established pathway and alignment from the Academy to the First Team."

"The Crew have invested significant time and resources in the entire player pathway, which is critical to a club's overall success, and I'm inspired by the opportunity as Academy Director to advance the strong system the Club has established for its players, coaches and staff at all levels of competition," said Bliss. "Issa Tall, Marc Nicholls, Wilfried Nancy and the entire technical staff are committed to individual development on and off the pitch through their One Club vision, and I'm grateful to return to Columbus and help achieve our collective goals for this Club and city that mean so much to me."

With Columbus, Bliss will lead the Academy, including Crew 2, with the goal of accelerating the growth of talented players and coaches and developing players who can join the First Team. Bliss will direct all aspects of the Academy from an administrative, coaching and scouting standpoint. He will work closely with Technical Director Marc Nicholls and the First Team staff to ensure alignment as part of the "One Club" philosophy.

Dan Lock, who served as Academy Director from 2023-25, will move into a specialized role as Crew Academy Head of Coaching & Individual Development. In this position, Lock will create individual development plans and position-specific trainings tailored to the individual needs of the players.

A defender by trade, Bliss spent six years (1990-1996) in Germany before returning to the United States when MLS launched in 1996. In his MLS career, Bliss played with the Crew (1996-1997), New York/New Jersey MetroStars (1997) and Kansas City Wizards (1998).

During the Crew's inaugural match, Bliss started and went the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 win over D.C. United at Ohio Stadium on April 13, 1996. He started 19 MLS matches during the Club's first season and made 12 appearances (10 starts) for the Black & Gold in 1997. Bliss also earned 33 caps for the USMNT, representing his country at the 1988 Olympics in South Korea, the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy and the 1995 Copa America.

After retiring from professional soccer, Bliss joined Kansas City as an assistant coach. In his first stint with the club, he helped his side capture the 2000 Supporters' Shield, 2000 MLS Cup and the 2004 Western Conference Championship.

In 2008, Bliss was named Technical Director for the Crew. He helped the Club win the 2008 MLS Cup and back-to-back Supporters' Shield titles (2008 and 2009). In 2012, Bliss was instrumental in bringing Federico "Pipa" Higuaín to Columbus. The Argentine striker, who this season was appointed head coach for Crew 2, scored 55 goals and recorded 63 assists for Columbus from 2012-2019. Under Bliss' tutelage, five Homegrown players made their MLS debuts for the Black & Gold, including Wil Trapp, Chad Barson and Ben Speas. Bliss was appointed the Club's Interim Head Coach on Sept. 2, 2013, and secured his first victory just two days later on Sept. 4. Bliss went 4-4-0 in his time on the sidelines with the Black & Gold.

Bliss joined Chicago Fire FC in 2013 and served as the Technical Director for two years and Interim Head Coach for the final five games of the 2015 season, prior to rejoining Sporting Kansas City from 2016-2025 in roles including Technical Director and Vice President of Player Personnel. During his tenure, the team launched USL Championship side Swope Park Rangers in 2016, won the 2017 Open Cup and signed 19 Homegrown players, including Daniel Salloi, Gianluca Busio and Jaylin Lindsey.

Bliss, who owns a U.S. Soccer Federation A Coaching License, served as an assistant for the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team from 2012-2019. During that time, the U.S. qualified for four consecutive FIFA Under-20 World Cups, advancing to the quarterfinals in three consecutive tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019).







Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.