Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten, Patrick Schulte and Sean Zawadzki Called up to U.S. Men's National Team's June Camp

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - U.S. Soccer today announced that Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and midfielders Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki were selected by U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino for the squad's June training camp in Chicago, Ill. ahead of two friendlies against Türkiye (at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn. on June 7) and Switzerland (at Geodis Park, Nashville, Tenn. on June 10). The Crew lead the way with three players receiving call-ups to the USMNT's upcoming camp.

The deadline for final rosters for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup is Wednesday, June 4. The USMNT will play its Group D matches against Trinidad and Tobago (at PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif. on June 15), Saudi Arabia (at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas on June 19) and Haiti (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on June 22).

Arfsten has made three appearances (two starts) for the USMNT and earned his first cap on Jan. 18, playing 65 minutes in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. Most recently, the Fresno, Calif. native represented the U.S. at the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Finals, earning the start against Canada in the Third Place match on March 23. In 2025, Arfsten has started 13 MLS matches for the Crew, recording six goal contributions (three goals, three assists), including the game-winning goal against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 26.

Owning three caps with the USMNT, Schulte made his senior debut against Slovenia on Jan. 20, 2024, when he played 90 minutes and registered three saves. He recorded his first win for the U.S. on Jan. 18 during a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. The St. Charles, Mo., native represented the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he started all four U.S. matches and became the first active MLS player to record a shutout at the Olympics. Bolstered by his performance, the Americans reached the knockout rounds for the first time in 24 years.

This season, Schulte has started 13 MLS fixtures, notched two clean sheets and tallied 32 saves. The goalkeeper ranks second all-time for the Club in regular season wins by a goalkeeper with 39 in his 71 appearances.

Zawadzki previously took part in the USMNT's 2024 January Camp, recording his first start against Slovenia on Jan. 20. The Olmsted Falls, Ohio native has started 13 of the Black & Gold's MLS matches this season, notching two goals, highlighted by equalizing goal against the Philadelphia Union on May 10 in the 90'+3' minute of the contest.

Coverage of the USA's match against Türkiye begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and Telemundo Deportes and streamed on Max, Universo and Peacock. The USMNT's match against Switzerland will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the matches will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio.







