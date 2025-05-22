LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 24
May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next traveling to face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 24 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes).
LA Galaxy Against San Diego FC
Saturday's match between the Galaxy and San Diego FC marks the second-ever meeting between the two teams, with LA falling 2-0 to San Diego in the 2025 MLS Regular Season Home Opener at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 23. In 43 matches played against MLS clubs in their expansion year dating back to 1998, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 24-11-8.
LA Galaxy at San Diego FC
2025 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 1:55 p.m. PT)
Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FOX | FOX Deportes
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Carlos Mauricio Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Max Cordaro (Analyst)
FOX Broadcast | Neil Sika (Play-By-Play); Lloyd Sam (Analyst)
