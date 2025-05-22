D.C. United Wins in Penalty Kicks against Charlotte FC at Audi Field

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United (2-0-0) 3(2) v. 3(1) Charlotte FC (1-1-0)

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Round of 16

May 21, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Player Notes

Defender David Schnegg scored his first goal of the season in the 17th minute, assisted by Aaron Herrera. Schnegg created the most chances in the match with four and recorded eight recoveries in 120 minutes played.

Defender Garrison Tubbs scored his first career goal for the Black-and-Red in the 86th minute, assisted by Randall Leal. Tubbs recorded five recoveries and won 100% of his tackles in 120 minutes played.

Forward Kristian Fletcher made his debut for the Black-and-Red this season coming on as a 70th minute substitute. Fletcher had two successful dribbles and won two ground duels in 56 minutes played.

Midfielder Jackson Hopkins scored his first career goal for D.C. United in the 104th minute. Hopkins had a 90% passing accuracy and won four total ground duels in 58 minutes played.

Goalkeeper Jordan Farr made his D.C. United debut coming in for the penalty shoot out. Farr recorded three saves off of four shots in the penalty shoot out.

The Black-and-Red are 3-3-1 all-time against Charlotte FC.

D.C. United has a 3-1-0 all-time record against Charlotte FC at home.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-0-0 at home in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup.

D.C. United Lineup: Kim Joon Hong (Jordan Farr 119'), David Schnegg, Kye Rowles, Garrison Tubbs, Lucas Bartlett (Matti Peltola 62'), Aaron Herrera, Brandon Servania, Boris Enow (Jackson Hopkins 62'), João Peglow (Jared Stroud 46'), Hosei Kijima (Randall Leal 69'), Jacob Murrell (Kristian Fletcher, 69')

Unused Substitutes: Derek Dodson

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

Charlotte FC Lineup: David Bingham, Nicholas Scardina (Jack Neeley 105'), Adilson Malanda, Bill Tuiloma (Tim Ream 100'), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Nikola Petkovic (Liel Abada 69'), Eryk Williamson (Pep Biel 105'), Djibril Diani (Brandt Bronico 69'), Kerwin Vargas, Patrick Agyemang (Tyger Smalls 79'), Iuri Tavares

Unused Substitutes: George Marks

Head Coach: Dean Smith







