Austin FC Defeats Houston Dynamo to Reach U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC defeated in-state rivals Houston Dynamo FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium, advancing to the tournament's Quarterfinal Round with a 3-1 win.

Brandon Vazquez put Austin in front with just under half an hour on the clock. Receiving a cross from Jon Gallagher, Vazquez cleverly flicked the ball over his shoulder and smashed a shot to the far post. The goal was his fifth in the team's last five (5) matches, including three (3) in this season's Open Cup.

The Verde & Black doubled their lead on the other side of halftime when Jáder Obrian won a penalty kick which Osman Bukari converted. Bukari then provided a brilliant assist for Austin's third, turning his defender and finding a wide-open Ilie Sánchez for a simple finish. Houston got a goal of their own late, but it proved irrelevant to the outcome of the match.

Austin FC will find out where and who it will play in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Round via the tournament's official draw at 8:30 a.m. CT on Thursday morning. The draw show will air live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Goal-Scoring Summary ATX (1-0) - Brandon Vazquez (assisted by Jon Gallagher) 29' ATX (2-0) - Osman Bukari (penalty) 56' ATX (3-0) - Ilie Sánchez (assisted by Osman Bukari) 60' HOU (3-1) - Ezequiel Ponce (assisted by Franco Escobar) 70'

Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 21, 2025 Match Highlights (credit U.S. Soccer) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX) Weather: Partly cloudy, 86 degrees Referee: Timothy Ford Assistant Referee 1: Jennifer Garner Assistant Referee 2: Ricardo Ocampo 4th Official: Rodrigo Albuquerque Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match Austin FC will play its seventh away match and fifteenth match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

