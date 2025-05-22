Don't Miss the Inaugural Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is gearing up to host the inaugural edition of the Dreams Cup this Memorial Day Weekend from May 23 - 26, which is set to be the largest competition yet hosted by the Club's Academy and one of the largest youth tournaments in the United States!

The inaugural edition of the Dreams Cup, previously known as the Youth International Cup, will take place at Florida Blue Training Center and surrounding cities in South Florida. The competition with over 900 participating teams from nine different countries will kick off with a special Opening Ceremony at Chase Stadium this Friday, May 21 featuring a thrilling showdown between the Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 and Orlando City SC U-13 sides. The full competition schedule, including live updates, is available HERE.

Below are the complete details for the Dreams Cup Opening Ceremony:

Tickets

Join us for a memorable evening of fútbol at Chase Stadium as the inaugural Dreams Cup gets underway. Fans interested in attending the Opening Ceremony to support our Inter Miami CF talented rising stars can secure their tickets for only $10 clicking!

A great fan turnout is expected for this thrilling matchup, so make sure you get your ticket to cheer on your Inter Miami Academy players!

VIP Experience

Fans with tickets for the VIP experience are in for a treat, as the experience returns this year with added benefits! The VIP Experience will provide fans professional photo opportunities with Inter Miami CF captain's Ballon d'Or trophy and at the player tunnel and press conference room, a guided behind-the-scenes tour of Chase Stadium - including locker room access - reserved midfield seating for the Opening Ceremony, and early access to the Fútbol Village with giveaways and fan activations.

Fútbol Village

Don't miss out on the activations happening in the Fútbol Village throughout the stadium concourse! Fans will be treated to a live DJ, fútbol skill games, sponsored booths, special giveaways, food trucks, beverages and more!

Inter Miami CF U-13 vs. Orlando City SC U-13

Join us for a memorable evening of fútbol at Chase Stadium as the inaugural Dreams Cup gets underway with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, May 23, featuring an exciting showdown between Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 and Orlando City SC U-13.

The match will offer these young players a special opportunity, many for the very first time, to play on a professional pitch, cheered on by fans from the stands!

Debut of the official Dreams Cup hand gesture

The opening ceremony will also mark the first public moment where thousands of fans and players will come together to display the official Dreams Cup gesture - hands forming wings - as a symbol of unity and inspiration. It's a sign that celebrates dreaming big, and it's meant to live beyond this moment and across the tournament.

Event Timeline

3 p.m. ET: Parking lots open

4 p.m. ET: VIP Experience timeslots begin

5:30 p.m. ET: Gates open to fans

7 p.m. ET: Opening remarks / Pre-game ceremony

7:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 vs. Orlando City SC U-13







