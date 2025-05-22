Earthquakes to Host Austin FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on July 8 Or 9

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host Austin FC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals at PayPal Park on either Tuesday, July 8, or Wednesday, July 9.

The date, kickoff time and broadcast details will be announced next Tuesday, May 27. Every match onward to the tournament Final will stream live on Paramount+. Select matches will be simulcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal clash will be Bonus Game C for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders, who will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets via presale on Monday, June 2, at 10 a.m. PT by calling their Account Representative. This game is not part of the package for Half-Season Ticket Holders, but they are eligible to buy tickets via the same presale on Monday, June 2, at 10 a.m. PT by calling their Account Representative. Non-Season Ticket Holders will be eligible for a presale if they purchase their tickets using PayPal on Tuesday, June 3, at 10 a.m. PT. Single-game tickets will be available for sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Earthquakes are coming off a 1-0 victory in extra time over the Portland Timbers on Tuesday night in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. Jack Skahan redirected a ball from Mark-Anthony Kaye into the back of the net in the 116th minute as the Black and Blue now stand just two victories away from their first ever U.S. Open Cup final.

All eight clubs in the Quarterfinals are from Division I Major League Soccer, with the West and East Brackets determined Thursday morning in a televised draw on CBS Sports Golazo. In the West Bracket, if the Earthquakes advance to the Semifinals in September, they would either host Chicago Fire FC or go on the road to face Minnesota United FC. If the Black and Blue win that match and advance to the Final on October 1, they would host the winner of the East Bracket, which currently consists of D.C. United, Nashville SC, the New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union.

The Quarterfinal clash will serve as the first time the Earthquakes and Austin FC have faced each other in U.S. Open Cup play. The two clubs have only met in the MLS regular season, with their last meeting on.May 25, 2024-a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park. On October 21, 2023, the Quakes memorably drew 1-1 with Verde on Decision Day, also at PayPal Park, to secure their first playoff appearance in three years. San Jose is 2-1-6 overall (20 GF, 16 GA) against Austin FC.

Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals in both instances. In 2004, the Quakes defeated the Portland Timbers and Minnesota Thunder of the now-defunct A-League before falling to fellow MLS club Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), 1-0.

The 2017 version of the tournament saw San Jose beat the San Francisco Deltas, Seattle Sounders FC and archrival LA Galaxy in succession. However, the club's magical run would end in a 5-4 penalty shootout loss, also at the hands of Sporting Kansas City, following a 1-1 draw. This year marks the 10th time the Quakes have made the Quarterfinals and the first since that 2017 run.

The Earthquakes hold a 23-19 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Quarterfinal Round (July 8-9)

Home teams listed first; visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up-to-date listings

East Bracket

Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)

Nashville SC (MLS) vs. D.C. United (MLS)

East Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 16/17):

1) New York Red Bulls

2) Nashville SC

3) D.C. United

4) Philadelphia Union

West Bracket*

Minnesota United FC (MLS) vs. Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Austin FC (MLS)

West Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 16/17):

1) Minnesota United FC

2) Austin FC

3) San Jose Earthquakes

4) Chicago Fire FC

*The team that advances from the West Bracket will host the tournament Final on Oct. 1.







