Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Called to U.S. National Team Roster for June Training Camp

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender DeJuan Jones has been called to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for training camp ahead of friendlies against Turkey on Saturday, June 7, and Switzerland on Tuesday, June 10. Jones will report Sunday, June 1, to Chicago to start preparation for the summer under USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The matches will provide the USA with one of its few opportunities to face European opposition before the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will serve as the team's final tune-up before competing in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The Stars and Stripes open Gold Cup Group Stage play against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, June 15, at the Earthquakes' home, PayPal Park.

"As we continue preparations for the World Cup, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with this group of players for an extended period and it's important we take advantage of every moment we have together," Pochettino said. "Of course, we want to win and to perform in a very good way. These players have earned the chance to compete for our fans and to show their quality and mentality."

Jones, who joined the Earthquakes via a trade with the Columbus Crew last month, has earned 10 caps with the USMNT, making his debut in a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 25, 2023, and his first start against Colombia on Jan. 29, 2023. The defender has recorded three assists with the USMNT, including two in four starts at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. So far in San Jose, he has made an immediate impact with one goal and two assists in six appearances in all competitions. The Quakes are unbeaten in all five of his starts in Major League Soccer and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play.

Nearly one year before the start of the World Cup on home soil, the USA will first host Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast live on TNT, truTV, and Telemundo Deportes and streamed on Max, Universo and Peacock.

Three days later, USA-Switzerland, presented by Coca Cola, will serve as the Send Off match ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., hosts on June 10, with the match kicking off at 5 p.m. PT and will be available on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Both matches will be carried live on radio as Westwood One Sports delivers English language commentary on USMNT matches for the first time while longtime partner Fútbol de Primera has the Spanish language call.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 30/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (San Jose Earthquakes; 10/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3),

MIDFIELDERS (10): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 17/5); Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)







