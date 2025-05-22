Inter Miami CF Back on the Road at Philadelphia this Saturday

Inter Miami CF (6W-3L-4D, 22 points) carries on with MLS regular season action on the road against Philadelphia Union (9W-3L-2D, 29 points) this Saturday, May 24. Kick off at Subaru Park in Chester Pennsylvania is penned in for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami will aim to bounce back quickly after falling to rivals Orlando City SC in its past 2025 MLS regular season match.

Previously Against Philadelphia Union

Saturday's game will present the second encounter this 2025 regular season and overall 13th matchup between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the all-time series aganist Philadelphia thus far with a record of six wins, four losses and two draws. Notably, Inter Miami has won the past four meetings.

Most recently, the sides faced off this regular season on March 29, with Inter Miami keeping all three points at home in a 2-1 win.

Scouting the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia hosts Inter Miami after most recently winning 0-1 on the road against Atlanta United in MLS regular season action last Saturday, and subsequently advancing to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals defeating the Pittsbirgh Riverhounds SC 4-1 on Wednesday.

In all, the Union have collected 29 points from nine wins, two draws and three losses this regular season and sit first in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Tai Baribo leads the team in goals this regular season with 11, while midfielder Quinn Sullivan is the top assist provider with seven.







