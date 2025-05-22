Inter Miami CF and Chase Team up for Second Year to Champion First-Time Entrepreneurs in South Florida

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF and its Main Partner Chase celebrated on Wednesday, May 21 the second year of their Kickstart Your Goals initiative, providing specialty programming and advice for 10 selected first-time, first-generation entrepreneurs from Miami and South Florida. These small business owners are participants in Chase's "Coaching for Impact" program, which offers free consulting to equip entrepreneurs with the tools and guidance they need for success.

During the special event at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium, the participants had the opportunity to tour the stadium, network with fellow entrepreneurs, and engage in workshops led by small business specialists from Chase. The day concluded with a special appearance from Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Drake Callender, who joined a fireside chat moderated by Andrea Moreno, Chase South Florida Community Manager. An entrepreneur himself, Callender is the co-author of two children's books, X Marks the Spot and L's Way, which teach young readers about mindfulness through nature. The Inter Miami player shared meaningful insights into his journey of launching a business off the pitch, turning his passion for mental health awareness into a purpose-driven venture with friend and former teammate DeAndre Yedlin, aimed at positively impacting children.

"As someone on my own entrepreneurial journey, I'm grateful to Chase and Inter Miami for creating spaces like Kickstart Your Goals that empower first-time, first-generation entrepreneurs in our community," said Callender. "It was an honor to share the story behind how my passion for mindfulness led to a children's book endeavor, but even more powerful was hearing the passion and purpose behind each entrepreneur's journey. It was a reminder that we all have something to learn from one another."

"At Inter Miami, we believe in the power of community and the importance of creating platforms where our community can thrive," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement. "Kickstart Your Goals is now in its second year, and we're proud to continue this meaningful work alongside our partner Chase, celebrating our local entrepreneurs' ambition and effort, encouraging connection, and helping dreams take shape right here in South Florida."

Lunch was catered by Miami-based entrepreneur Alba Ochoa, mother of Inter Miami player David Ruiz and owner of Alba's Cafe & Restaurant located in Little Havana. Alba returned this year after being the featured speaker at last year's Kickstart Your Goals' fireside chat, bringing her culinary expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to the event.

Kickstart Your Goals 2025 Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs selected to participate represent a diverse array of businesses from Miami and throughout South Florida, ranging from consulting and moving services to florals and textiles. They are:

Mentally FiTT (Miami) Moulton Brothers Movers (Miami)

Royal Gardens Landscaping and Design (Plantation) Ella's Uniforms (Margate)

GV Woodworking LLC (Sunrise) Latin and American US Foundation (Miami)

Fairee Fleurs (Miami) Sound Media (Hollywood)

Coconut Stock Corp. (Miami) Spanish Academy LMBD (Palm Beach)

"Supporting entrepreneurs in their early stages is crucial for fostering innovation and growth in our community. This year, we are excited to continue our partnership with Inter Miami CF, celebrating the diverse talents and ambitions of South Florida's entrepreneurial community," said Saulo Pereira, a Miami-based Senior Business Consultant at Chase. "Through 'Coaching for Impact,' we aim to help these entrepreneurs turn their visions into reality. We are grateful for the support and partnership of Inter Miami CF to help kickstart their growth and success."

The workshops provided comprehensive training on financial health, covering topics such as credit building, budgeting, savings strategies, capital utilization, and cash flow management. To further support their entrepreneurial journey, each participant was awarded $2,000 to assist with start-up costs.

Chase Presents: Celebrating Local Entrepreneurs

On May 31, Inter Miami CF will host the entrepreneurs during the match against Columbus Crew. As part of the festivities, the rookie entrepreneurs will be highlighted on-pitch. Tickets for the match are available here.

These events mark the second collaboration between Inter Miami and Chase to support South Florida's entrepreneurs, building on JPMorganChase's ongoing commitment to the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for future initiatives as the partnership continues to empower local businesses.







