Owen Graham-Roache, Josh-Duc Nteziryayo and Aghilas Sadek Called up by Canada U17

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - First team forward Owen Graham-Roache as well as two CF Montréal Academy players, defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo and midfielder Aghilas Sadek, have been called up to the Canada U17 national team.

The U17 team will hold a training camp in Albir, Spain from May 28 to June 8. Canada will also play two friendly matches on June 5 and June 7 against Japan and the United States respectively.

Graham-Roache was called up for the Concacaf U17 Championship, the qualifiers for the FIFA U17 World Cup. The forward scored in Canada's opening game against the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A product of the Pre-Academy, defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo joined the organization in 2018 and has earned four caps for Canada at U15 level. A product of CS Longueuil, midfielder Aghilas Sadek joined the Club in 2023 and has earned eight caps for the Canadian national team (four at the U15 level and four at the U17 level).

Nteziryayo and Sadek currently play for CF Montréal's U18 team in MLS NEXT.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2025

