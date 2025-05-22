MNUFC to Host Chicago Fire FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club will host Chicago Fire FC (MLS) in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The date and time of the MNUFC versus Chicago Fire Quarterfinal match at Allianz Field, along with ticket on-sale information, will be announced in the coming days.

In addition to learning its Quarterfinals opponent during Thursday morning's draw, Minnesota received the No. 1 hosting priority position for the Semifinals round. This means that the Loons will host the Semifinal match in the West bracket should they advance past Chicago Fire FC. Today's draw also determined that the winner of the West bracket will be the host of the U.S. Open Cup Final match, so, should MNUFC advance to the Final, it would be the host.

Minnesota United advanced past St. Louis CITY SC (MLS) in comeback fashion on May 21, where defender Anthony Markanich scored twice in three minutes at the very end of the match to propel the Loons to a 3-2 victory at home in Saint Paul. Forward Kelvin Yeboah opened the scoring in the first half, and Joaquín Pereyra was credited with both assists on Markanich's late, heroic goals.

Chicago Fire FC advanced to the Quarterfinals after a commanding 3-1 victory over fellow MLS Eastern Conference side, New England Revolution. Led by former U.S. Men's National Team head coach, Gregg Berhalter, Chicago aims to become the first MLS club to win five U.S. Open Cup titles.

Historically, Minnesota United's First Team has gone as far as any squad can in the historic national tournament, reaching the 2019 U.S. Open Cup Final on August 27, 2019 - a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.







