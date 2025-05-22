D.C. United Set to Play Nashville SC in the Quarterfinal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Soccer today set the bracket for the remainder of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - U.S. Soccer's Club Championship - announcing the matchups and hosts for the Quarterfinal Round and hosting scenarios for the Semifinal and Final rounds. D.C. United will travel to Nashville, Tenn. to face Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in the Quarterfinal of the East Bracket.
Today's draw placed the remaining eight teams - all hailing from Division I Major League Soccer - into a pair of four-team groups and established the priority hosting order for the Semifinal Round. In addition, it was determined the club emerging from the competition's West bracket will host the tournament Final on Oct. 1.
Dates, kickoff times, and broadcast details for the four Quarterfinal Round matches, set to take place from July 8-9, will be announced next Tuesday, May 27.
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Pairings
East Bracket
Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)
Subaru Park in Chester, Penn.
Nashville SC (MLS) vs. D.C. United (MLS)
GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn.
East Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 16/17):
1) New York Red Bulls
2) Nashville SC
3) D.C. United
4) Philadelphia Union
*West Bracket
Minnesota United FC (MLS) vs. Chicago Fire FC (MLS)
Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Austin FC (MLS)
PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.
Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 16/17):
1) Minnesota United FC
2) Austin FC
3) San Jose Earthquakes
4) Chicago Fire FC
*The team that advances from the West Bracket will host the tournament Final on Oct. 1.
CBS Sports' comprehensive coverage of the Open Cup across its linear and digital platforms will continue all the way through to the Final, including every match streaming live on Paramount+ and select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Increased investment by U.S. Soccer and partners including Marriott Bonvoy, Michelob Ultra, New York Life, and Nike has resulted in a record $1 million purse for the 2025 competition which more than doubles last year's total figure - and includes $600,000 for this year's champion.
