Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team June Camp

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang and defender Tim Ream have been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for the June Camp that features two international friendlies. Agyemang heads to his third straight national team camp and Ream goes for his fifth straight national team camp under Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Agyemang had a strong showing in his first national team camp and competition to kick off 2025. The East Hartford, Connecticut, native began his national team tenure with goals in back-to-back January Camp games against Venezuela and Costa Rica. He was then called back for the Concacaf Nations League Finals and scored the lone USMNT goal in the third-place match against Canada. For Charlotte this season, Agyemang has tallied five goals across all competitions, three in MLS play and two in U.S. Open Cup competition.

Ream enters June Camp as the USMNT's most capped player, having amassed a total of 68 caps, including appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helping the team take home the 2023-24 Gold Cup. The St. Louis native most recently featured with the USMNT during Concacaf Nations League Final match against Panama in March, where Ream served as captain. He has captained the last six USMNT matches he has started in.

Nearly one year before the start of the World Cup on home soil, the USA will first host Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the match broadcast live on TNT, truTV, and Telemundo Deportes and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field will hold a special place in the heart of Patrick Agyemang. Not only did he attend his first USMNT game there in 2010 at the age of nine, it's also in his hometown of East Hartford, Conn. Born to parents who emigrated from Ghana, he climbed nearly every rung on the soccer ladder, starting in the Division III college program at Eastern Connecticut State to Division I, MLS NEXT Pro, and finally at Charlotte FC in MLS, all before landing his first USMNT callup in January of this year. He's made the most of the opportunity, already collecting three goals in four matches.

Three days later, USA-Switzerland, presented by Coca-Cola, will serve as the Send Off match ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., hosts on June 10, with the match kicking off at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local) and will be available on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock.







