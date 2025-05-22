San Diego FC's Luca de la Torre and Paddy McNair Called up for International Duty with U.S. Men's National Team and Northern Ireland
May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) midfielder Luca de la Torre (United States) and defender Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) have been called up to represent their respective national teams during the upcoming June FIFA International Break.
De la Torre has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team's 27-player training camp roster ahead of international friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland. He will report to Chicago on June 1 to begin preparations for the summer slate. The USMNT will face Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in Hartford, CT, followed by a matchup against Switzerland on June 10 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN. These fixtures mark one of the few opportunities for the U.S. to face European competition prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will serve as the final tune-up ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. De la Torre has earned 24 senior caps for the USMNT, most recently appearing in a 1-1 friendly draw against New Zealand on September 11, 2024, in which he played 55 minutes.
McNair has been called up for Northern Ireland's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and will report to camp on June 1. Northern Ireland opens its qualifying campaign against Denmark on June 7 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, followed by a home match against Iceland on June 10 at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. The veteran defender has earned 73 senior caps for Northern Ireland, recording seven goals and five assists across all competitions.
Up next, SDFC (7-3-4, 24 points) returns to action on Saturday, May 24, when the club hosts the LA Galaxy (0-10-4, 4 points) at Snapdragon Stadium in the second meeting between the two sides this season. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, and on the radio in English via San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2025
- San Diego FC's Luca de la Torre and Paddy McNair Called up for International Duty with U.S. Men's National Team and Northern Ireland - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 24 - LA Galaxy
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Don't Miss the Inaugural Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Back on the Road at Philadelphia this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes to Host Austin FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on July 8 Or 9 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF and Chase Team up for Second Year to Champion First-Time Entrepreneurs in South Florida - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Set to Play Nashville SC in the Quarterfinal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Minnesota United in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- Nashville SC to Host D.C. United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Notebook: Obinna Nwobodo Still Feels Fresh and Is Ready to Take on Next Challenge with FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Called to U.S. National Team Roster for June Training Camp - San Jose Earthquakes
- Owen Graham-Roache, Josh-Duc Nteziryayo and Aghilas Sadek Called up by Canada U17 - Club de Foot Montreal
- MNUFC to Host Chicago Fire FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Minnesota United FC
- Leo Messi Chooses his Iconic Header in the 2009 Champions League Final as his Favorite Career Goal - Inter Miami CF
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for Canadian Shield Tournament - Portland Timbers
- Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Called up to USMNT Training Camp Ahead of June Matches against Turkey and Switzerland - Charlotte FC
- Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Midfielder Jack McGlynn Named to U.S. Men's National Team Roster for June Training Camp - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten, Patrick Schulte and Sean Zawadzki Called up to U.S. Men's National Team's June Camp - Columbus Crew SC
- Real Salt Lake Playmaker Diego Luna Amongst 27-Player Roster Selected by Pochettino for June for June U.S.A. Training Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team June Camp - Charlotte FC
- Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Camp Ahead of June Friendlies - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Austin FC Defeats Houston Dynamo to Reach U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Austin FC
- D.C. United Wins in Penalty Kicks against Charlotte FC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- FC Dallas Exits from 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup After Shootout Loss to New York Red Bulls - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC's Luca de la Torre and Paddy McNair Called up for International Duty with U.S. Men's National Team and Northern Ireland
- San Diego FC Earns Point at Home in 0-0 Draw Against Sporting KC
- San Diego FC Set to Host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 17 at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Secures Third Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Announce Multi-Year Partnership