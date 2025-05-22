San Diego FC's Luca de la Torre and Paddy McNair Called up for International Duty with U.S. Men's National Team and Northern Ireland

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) midfielder Luca de la Torre (United States) and defender Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) have been called up to represent their respective national teams during the upcoming June FIFA International Break.

De la Torre has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team's 27-player training camp roster ahead of international friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland. He will report to Chicago on June 1 to begin preparations for the summer slate. The USMNT will face Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in Hartford, CT, followed by a matchup against Switzerland on June 10 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN. These fixtures mark one of the few opportunities for the U.S. to face European competition prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will serve as the final tune-up ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. De la Torre has earned 24 senior caps for the USMNT, most recently appearing in a 1-1 friendly draw against New Zealand on September 11, 2024, in which he played 55 minutes.

McNair has been called up for Northern Ireland's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and will report to camp on June 1. Northern Ireland opens its qualifying campaign against Denmark on June 7 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, followed by a home match against Iceland on June 10 at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. The veteran defender has earned 73 senior caps for Northern Ireland, recording seven goals and five assists across all competitions.

Up next, SDFC (7-3-4, 24 points) returns to action on Saturday, May 24, when the club hosts the LA Galaxy (0-10-4, 4 points) at Snapdragon Stadium in the second meeting between the two sides this season. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, and on the radio in English via San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.







