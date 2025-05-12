San Diego FC and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Announce Multi-Year Partnership

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced a multi-year partnership with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, naming the globally recognized conservation organization an Official Partner of SDFC. This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to inspiring future generations, engaging the local community, and enhancing the fan experience at Snapdragon Stadium.

"As we continue building a Club that represents the heart and soul of San Diego, we're proud to partner with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, an organization that has been a cornerstone of our community for generations," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Together, we will create unforgettable matchday experiences for families and fans while fostering a deeper connection to wildlife conservation and education."

As part of the collaboration, the Alliance will serve as the presenting partner of San Diego FC's Kids Night on May 17 during the Club's match against Sporting Kansas City. This special match will feature a variety of pre-game and in-game activations, including:

- Fan Zone Activation: Family-friendly crafts, interactive activities, and educational opportunities for young fans to learn more about wildlife and conservation.

- Stadium Giveaways:

o The first 25,000 fans will receive SDFC Community Colored Shoelaces.

o Find Dr. Zoolittle inside the stadium near the Alaska Airlines Gate for your chance to receive a San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance x SDFC Limited-Edition Kids Night Patch, while supplies last.

- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Fan Fest Activities: Stop by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance booth for a special craft activity, giveaways (like panda ear headbands, while supplies last), and interactions with the San Diego Zoo Education Team.

- Meet-and-Greets: Say hello to special friends from the Zoo including mascot Bamboo the Panda and Dr. Zoolittle.

- Live Entertainment: Enjoy special performances on the main stage by The Chameleons, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's family-friendly brass band.

- Interactive Digital Content: Guest Services will have a QR code for fans to access kids' digital activities at this link, including wildlife-themed educational games and interactive fun.

- Halftime Fun: Keep your eyes peeled for mascot Bamboo the Panda and Dr. Zoolittle during the Panda Dance Cam at halftime!

- In-Stadium Branding: Dedicated LED signage and social media content series spotlighting San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's mission and initiatives.

For tickets to San Diego FC's Kids Night on May 17 and other matches, please visit www.sandiegofc.com/tickets.

"It is inspiring to see how San Diego FC is building such a strong connection with the San Diego community, and we're honored to be part of their exciting journey," said David Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "We're looking forward to fans experiencing all the amazing opportunities this partnership between the Alliance and San Diego FC will offer."

This partnership represents the coming together of two iconic San Diego institutions, both dedicated to making a lasting impact on the community. More details about Kids Night and additional partnership initiatives will be announced in the near future.

SDFC is committed to creating a family-friendly experience on all match days by offering kid-friendly pre-match activities, in-game entertainment, concourse activities, sensory and parent rooms, family restrooms, and much more.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

To learn more about official club partnerships, check out SanDiegoFC.com/Club/Partnerships. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.