Whitecaps FC to Play Valour FC to Start 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Three-time defending champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC will open defence of their title against Winnipeg's Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in the quarterfinal round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

The first leg will take place on Tuesday, May 20 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.

The second leg will be at BC Place on Wednesday, July 9 at 7 p.m. PT. The match is included for Whitecaps FC season members. For additional ticket options, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets. Whitecaps FC - whose road to the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final began in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship - will be looking to win a record fourth consecutive Voyageurs Cup after winning the national crown in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The winner of the TELUS Canadian Championship will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

As defending champions, the 'Caps had a bye in the opening round of the TELUS Canadian Championship, while the other 14 teams vied to join them in the quarterfinals. Last Wednesday, Valour FC defeated TSS Rovers FC 1-0 at Princess Auto Stadium in the preliminary round. The winner of this quarterfinal round will face the winner of Cavalry FC of Calgary and Vancouver FC of Langley in the two-legged semifinals set for August and September. The TELUS Canadian Champions Final will take place in October.

Whitecaps FC first faced Valour FC in the 2022 Canadian Championship preliminary round, winning 2-0 at BC Place on goals from Russell Teibert and Ryan Raposo.







