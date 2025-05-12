Sporting KC Weekly

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will play a pair of Western Conference matches this week as part of a three-game road trip when the team takes on St. Louis CITY SC at 7:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Energizer Park before returning to the West Coast for a first-ever meeting with expansion side San Diego FC at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.

The mid-week match in St. Louis -- part of MLS Rivalry Week on Matchday 13 -- will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription and STLvSKC will also be nationally televised on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Local radio coverage will air on ESPN Kansas City 94.5 FM and 1510 AM. Fans traveling to St. Louis for the rematch of Sporting's 2-0 win last month are also invited to join the club for a gameday happy hour from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Pitch (2 South 20th Street) across from Energizer Park.

Saturday's showdown in San Diego will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription and radio coverage will air locally on 810 AM and 103.7 FM. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 7:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

The Sporting KC Academy U-15s and U-16s will have playoff berths on the line on Tuesday at MLS NEXT Flex at the Maryland Soccer Complex in Boyds, Maryland. The U-16s will play group leaders Philadelphia Union at 7:30 a.m. CT in need of a win to seal their spot at the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The U-15s will then play Strikers FC at noon CT needing a win or draw to finish first in the group and qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

A new episode of The Sporting KC Show will air at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Hostede by Blake Aerni, The Sporting KC Show provides supporters with an opportunity to catch up on club storylines, player achievements, guest interviews and more.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off top brands and free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new adidas One Planet pre-match jersey as well as other spring styles.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend. The Sporting KC Academy U-14s and U-15s will travel to Texas to play Global Football International Academy in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday. The U-14s will be back in action on Sunday with a 9 a.m. CT kickoff against the Houston Rangers. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting KC II will resume the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season when the team hosts Town FC at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the match are available for only $10 via SeatGeek and the Western Conference match-up will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com. Fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2025

