Columbus Crew Unveil Three Elevated Premium Spaces for 2026 Season

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew unveiled today three elevated premium hospitality spaces at Lower.com Field - the Skyview Club, Northwest Lofts and Patio 96 - that will all be available to supporters for the 2026 season. The upgrades align with the Black & Gold's mission to deliver exceptional experiences for fans during matchdays and major events at the stadium year-round.

Since its opening in July 2021, Lower.com Field has been recognized as one of the best sports and entertainment venues in the country due to its fan-focused experiences and first-class amenities. Supported by the Crew's massive fans, the venue has hosted capacity crowds for 40 of the past 41 MLS matches, highlighted by selling out all the team's regular season matches (17) in a single season for the first time in Club history. Additionally, the Black & Gold reached its season ticket membership cap in 2024 and 2025, the only times doing so in franchise annals.

"Our three new premium spaces will elevate the already incredible atmosphere at Lower.com Field while creating special opportunities for supporters looking for an enhanced matchday experience, corporate hosting and private events at Crew matches," said Crew Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Adam Green. "With our in-stadium environment and on-pitch performance, the demand for our matches has continued to rise since Lower.com Field opened its doors. In addition to the record number of capacity crowds the past three years, there is a continued desire for a wide range of hospitality options, which we will be able to better accommodate with these new areas."

Skyview Club: Located on the east side of the stadium, the Skyview Club will offer the best sightlines of the pitch in Lower.com Field, paired with all-inclusive food and beverage to become one of the most sought-after premium experiences in Columbus. From inside the elevated Club space, fans will have an unobstructed view of the downtown skyline while enjoying a refined dining experience.

Northwest Lofts: Fans can stay fully connected to the game while enjoying luxurious accommodations in the Northwest Lofts. An extension of the Cenovus Energy Zones, the location offers premium outdoor seating with heated, air-conditioned racer-style seats to stay comfortable regardless of the weather conditions. The Northwest Lofts include beer, wine and soft drinks, in addition to a brand new, progressive three-course food experience for each match. Supporters also won't miss a minute of the action on the pitch with access to dedicated servers and private restrooms. The Northwest Lofts will be available as private eight-person boxes or single seats in a shared space, allowing a vast array of fans to enjoy and customize their ideal gameday setup.

Patio 96: An extension of the Party Decks in the northwest corner of Lower.com Field, Patio 96 provides extraordinary sightlines of the Crew in their Fortress. The seats include all-inclusive food and drink focused on stadium fare, beer, and soft drinks. Patio 96 will be highly desirable for a range of supporters, accommodating approximately 275 in total, and include its own concession stand and bathrooms. The top of the section also featured five private four-person tables.

For more information on the 2026 stadium expansion, as well as how to reserve a spot in the Skyview Club, Northwest Lofts or Patio 96, Crew fans can visit www.columbuscrew.com/tickets/premium/2026-expansion.

Information on how to join the 2026 Crew Season Ticket Member Wait List can be accessed via www.columbuscrew.com/season-ticket-waitlist. Single-match tickets for all remaining 2025 Black & Gold contests at Lower.com Field are available for purchase at www.columbuscrew.com/tickets.







