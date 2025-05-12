Single-Game Tickets for Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF May 14 Game Sold Out

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that single-game tickets for their match against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, May 14, are sold out. Limited season tickets, which include the match vs. Inter Miami, are available while they last starting at $300 HERE.

Led by global icon and reigning league Most Valuable Player Lionel Messi, as well as longtime teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the defending Supporters' Shield winners will be making a rare trip to the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

Wednesday's match against Inter Miami will serve as the culmination of a celebration of soccer in the South Bay. Tuesday, the Quakes will host a Block Party featuring a live musical performance by global superstar Steve Aoki in partnership with the Urban Vibrancy Institute (UVI) and the City of San Jose in Downtown San Jose's SoFA District. More than 15,000 fans are expected for the show.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.