Single-Game Tickets for Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF May 14 Game Sold Out
May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that single-game tickets for their match against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, May 14, are sold out. Limited season tickets, which include the match vs. Inter Miami, are available while they last starting at $300 HERE.
Led by global icon and reigning league Most Valuable Player Lionel Messi, as well as longtime teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the defending Supporters' Shield winners will be making a rare trip to the Bay Area on Wednesday.
Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).
Wednesday's match against Inter Miami will serve as the culmination of a celebration of soccer in the South Bay. Tuesday, the Quakes will host a Block Party featuring a live musical performance by global superstar Steve Aoki in partnership with the Urban Vibrancy Institute (UVI) and the City of San Jose in Downtown San Jose's SoFA District. More than 15,000 fans are expected for the show.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2025
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC and Reign FC Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a Variety of Activations in May - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Announce Multi-Year Partnership - San Diego FC
- New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra - New York Red Bulls
- LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC
- Single-Game Tickets for Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF May 14 Game Sold Out - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Kei Kamara - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals Schedule Revealed - Club de Foot Montreal
- Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12 - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Unveil Three Elevated Premium Spaces for 2026 Season - Columbus Crew SC
- Whitecaps FC to Play Valour FC to Start 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Atlanta United's Match at Austin FC on Wednesday to Kick off at 9 p.m. ET - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Dedicate Mini-Pitch at North Linden Elementary School - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Vancouver - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Single-Game Tickets for Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF May 14 Game Sold Out
- Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Dejuan Jones, Chicho Arango Goals Lift San Jose to Second Road Win of 2025 and First Back-To-Back Triumphs in Colorado Since 2012-13
- Earthquakes Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park Today at 6:30 p.m. PT
- Earthquakes to Host Portland Timbers in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 20