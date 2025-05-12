Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC will look to begin a four-game road trip with a win against Eastern Conference rivals Charlotte FC on Saturday, May 17 in the Queen City.

The Fire will hope to make it three unbeaten in a row in MLS play - and three wins in a row across all competitions - after a 4-0 home victory against Detroit City FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 last Wednesday and a 2-1 victory against Atlanta United FC last Saturday at Soldier Field.

In both matches, MLS goal leader Hugo Cuypers tallied before the quarter hour mark to give the Fire the lead. While the Men in Red cruised against Detroit, Atlanta fought back to equalize with ten minutes left in regulation. But just minutes after entering the match as substitutes, Maren Haile-Selassie and Omari Glasgow combined to assist Rominigue Kouamé on an 86th minute goal that handed Chicago its first win at Soldier Field in 2025.

Charlotte returns home after a 2-1 road loss at Nashville SC. Forward Liel Abada took advantage of a Nashville giveaway just three minutes into the second half to give his side the lead. But Nashville equalized just seconds later, before Jacob Shaffelburg tallied the eventual game-winner in the 54th minute to hand Charlotte its fourth road loss this year. The Crown enjoy one of the league's best homefield advantages, with a 5-1-0 record at Bank of America Stadium this season that the Fire will have to contend with to get their fourth road win of the season.

Kickoff in the Carolinas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (4-4-4, 16 points) at Charlotte FC (6-5-1, 19 points)

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CLT: (1-5-0)

Last Game vs. CLT: May 15, 2024 (0-1 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at CLT: October 2, 2024 (3-4 L) - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, N.C. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

2 - In his second appearance in Major League Soccer, goalkeeper Jeff Gal recorded two saves on his way to his first career win in league play. The Chicagoland area native earned praise from teammates and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, who raved about his calm demeanor in his first start. "I think the most important thing for Jeff is that he looked like he belonged," Berhalter said. "For his first start, you didn't see any wobbles, you didn't see any unsureness or lack of confidence."

4 - Rominigue Kouamé became the fourth player to tally a game-winning goal this season for Chicago Fire FC, joining Leonardo Barroso, Hugo Cuypers and Philip Zinckernagel. His 86th minute goal was also the latest to win a match this season for Chicago, beating Barroso's 84th minute goal against FC Dallas on March 8 by merely two minutes.

6 - Chicago and Charlotte have only played a total of six matches against each other since The Crown's inaugural 2022 season. Only three players for both teams have seen the field in all six of those matches: Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and midfielder Brandt Bronico, and Chicago Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez. Kahlina has started all six and may very well make it seven on Saturday as Charlotte's starting netminder. But he may face trouble from Gutiérrez, whose 12 shots against Charlotte lead all active players on either team in the the recent rivarly between the two sides.







