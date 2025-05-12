Sounders FC and Reign FC Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a Variety of Activations in May

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC and Reign FC today announced special club programming in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, recognizing their contributions and influence to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. The annual celebration culminates with free admission to Wing Luke Museum to anyone wearing Reign FC gear on Friday, May 23 (ahead of the club's home match vs. Washington Spirit) and Sounders FC gear on Saturday, May 24 (following the club's home fixture against FC Dallas).

As part of Sounders FC's and Reign FC's impact commitments, throughout the month of May the clubs will feature programming designed to support local AANHPI-owned small businesses and amplify the voices of local experts in the community. Additionally, Sounders and Reign are joining Intentionalist in AMPLIFY: Chinatown-International District, a community-driven initiative that aims to support 35 small businesses throughout Chinatown, Japantown and Little Saigon, a vibrant neighborhood known for its rich history and cultural significance and a vital part of Seattle's identity.

More information detailing the clubs' plans for this year's AANHPI Heritage Month celebrations can be found below.

SOUNDERS FC AND REIGN FC JOINS INTENTIONALIST'S CAMPAIGN AMPLIFY: CHINATOWN-INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT

As part of AANHPI Heritage Month, Sounders FC and Reign FC are teaming up with Intentionalist through its AMPLIFY: Chinatown-International District campaign. Presented in partnership with the Asian American Foundation, the City of Seattle's Office of the Mayor, the City of Seattle's Office of Economic Development, the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 Local Organizing Committee and Visit Seattle, AMPLIFY features 35 small businesses that have been community anchors for generations and are currently facing unique challenges to keep their doors open.

As part of the campaign, Sounders FC is concentrating its efforts to support Phnom Penh Noodle House, a local and newly reborn restaurant serving the Seattle community since 1987. Owned by three sisters, Dawn Ung, Diane Le and Darlene Ung, this Asian and woman-owned restaurant has a strong community and a robust following for its flavorful Cambodian food. Phnom Penh Noodle House was originally opened by Sam Ung, a beloved community member and Cambodian refugee, in 1987. Its legacy was continued by his daughters until they experienced an unexpected family tragedy and were forced to close the business in 2018. With the support of the Seattle community, the Ung family re-opened in 2020 in their current location in the C-ID. Phnom Penh Noodle House is located at 913 South Jackson Street, Suite A, Seattle, WA 98104.

For its part, Reign is supporting Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, a beloved destination for those seeking authentic Filipino flavors with a modern twist in a warm, welcoming atmosphere located directly across from the Chinatown Light Rail station. Founded in 2019 by Chera Amlag and Geo Quibuyen, Hood Famous Cafe + Bar celebrates Filipino flavors and culture. What began as a popup famous for its purple ube cheesecake evolved into a community-centered space serving Filipino-inspired cuisine and beverages throughout the day. Hood Famous Café + Bar is located at 504 5th Avenue South, Suite 107A, Seattle, WA 98104.

SUPPORT LOCAL AANHPI-OWNED SMALL BUSINESSESS

As part of the Sounders FC and Reign FC's long-standing partnership with Intentionalist, an online guide to intentional spending, the clubs are joining their fellow local professional sports teams in the Emerald City to encourage fans to #SpendLikeItMatters at AANHPI-owned small business as part of the Receipt and Receive campaign. All month long, fans can visit their favorite local AANHPI-owned business and submit their receipts for a chance to be entered to win prizes from Sounders FC and Reign FC. This year, the clubs aim to catalyze $45,000 in spending at AANHPI-owned businesses through the month of May from the community. In addition, fans can enjoy a variety of AANHPI-owned food vendors featured at Sounders FC and Reign FC's home matches in May.

Fans are encouraged to visit AANHPI-owned food trucks Big Boys Kainan, a family-owned business serving delicious Filipino/Hawaiian fusion food and Dreamy Drinks, Seattle's first bubble tea food truck on Friday, May 23 when Reign FC takes on the Washington Spirit.

Sounders FC's match against FC Dallas on Saturday, May 24 will feature MoMo Express - a pop-up restaurant primarily focused on popular Vietnamese dishes. Seattle Samosa, a culinary haven offering authentic, hand-crafted samosas will be onsite at the Rave Green's home match vs. San Diego FC on Wednesday, May 28, with both pop-up restaurants to be located in the PNW Marketplace outside Section 113.

SOUNDERS FC DAY AND REIGN FC DAY AT WING LUKE MUSEUM ON MAY 23-24

As part of the clubs' continuing partnership with Wing Luke Museum to provide opportunities for all to learn about the histories, cultures and achievements of AANHPI community, free admission is being offered to anyone wearing Reign FC gear on Friday, May 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT. prior to the club's home match vs. Washington Spirit for Reign Day at the museum.

The next day, free admission is being offered to Wing Luke Museum for anyone wearing Sounders FC gear on Saturday, May 24. Conveniently located in the Chinatown-International District neighboring Lumen Field, fans are encouraged to stop at the museum for Sounders Day after attending Sounders FC's match against FC Dallas at 12:00 p.m. PT on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC and Reign FC encourage fans to explore Wing Luke's exhibits, which share the history of the Chinatown-International District. Although subject to exclusionary policies and practices for over 100 years, the community demonstrates strength through its business and community life. Stories of individuals, families and organizations reflect the resilience and creativity within the Chinatown-International District.

The Wing Luke Museum is located at 719 South King St, Seattle, WA, 98104. Although the museum does not offer on-site parking, visitors can utilize street parking for free on Sundays and holidays.







