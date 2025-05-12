FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Kei Kamara

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have signed veteran forward Kei Kamara to a contract through the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026, the club announced today. Kamara will join the roster on a Supplemental Roster Spot.

An 18-year MLS veteran, Kamara's stellar career has seen the Sierra Leonean international score 147 career MLS Regular Season goals - second most in league history behind Chris Wondolowski (171). He has appeared in the fourth-most MLS matches (445) in league history and FC Cincinnati will mark his MLS-record 12th different club.

"We're excited to add a player of Kei's quality, experience, and leadership to FC Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "While he's clearly one of the most prolific goal scorers in league history, his skillset also adds a different dynamic to our attack. We'd like to welcome him and his family to Cincinnati."

Kamara, 40, signs with FC Cincinnati as a free agent after spending the 2024 season with LAFC. Last season in Los Angeles, Kamara scored eight goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, including a goal in extra time of the U.S. Open Cup Final as LAFC secured the cup final victory.

Kamara is a two-time MLS All-Star (2015 & 2023) and was named to the 2015 MLS Best XI following his career-high 22 goal season with Columbus Crew. He was also named the MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year in 2015.

Kamara's MLS career began with Columbus as the No. 9 overall selection in the 2006 SuperDraft. The first-round pick spent two seasons in Ohio before being traded in 2008 to San Jose Earthquakes and later Houston Dynamo. Kamara saw five productive seasons with Sporting Kansas City from 2009-2013, where he scored 40 goals in all competitions - his most with any MLS club - and lifted the first of two career U.S. Open Cup trophies in 2012, when he scored in regulation and converted a penalty kick in the shootout as SKC defeated Seattle in the final.

Kamara made 11 English Premier League appearances on loan with Norwich City in 2013, where he scored one goal on February 23 in a 2-1 win over Everton. After returning to Kansas City following the 2012-13 Premier League season, Kamara signed with Middlesbrough FC of the English Championship for the 2013-14 season. He scored four goals in 25 appearances in one season for Boro.

Ahead of the 2015 season, Kamara returned to MLS for a second stint with the Columbus Crew, where he enjoyed his record-setting season with 22 goals as the Crew advanced to MLS Cup 2015. Kamara would go on to play for New England Revolution (2016-17), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2018), Colorado Rapids (2019-2020), Minnesota United FC (2020), CF Montréal (2022) and Chicago Fire FC (2023). He additionally played one more season in Europe in 2021 with Finland's HIFK.

FC Cincinnati selected Kamara in the 2018 Expansion Draft from Vancouver but traded the forward to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for an international roster spot.

At the international level, Kamara has earned 42 caps for Sierra Leone where he has scored seven goals for his country at the senior level. He appeared in both matches for Leone Stars in their most recent FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in the March International Window, including captaining his side in a 1-0 loss at Egypt.

TRANSACTION: On May 12, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign free agent Kei Kamara to a contract through the 2025 season. with a club option for 2026.

#85 KEI KAMARA

Pronunciation: kye kuh-MAR-uh

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Birthdate: September 1, 1984 (40)

Birthplace: Kenema, Sierra Leone

Nationality: Sierra Leonean

How Acquired: Via signing to a contract through 2025.

