2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals Schedule Revealed
May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Canada Soccer revealed on Monday the dates and kickoff times of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals. CF Montréal will take on Forge FC in a home and away series.
CF Montréal will visit Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium on Tuesday, May 20 at 7pm EDT for the first leg of the quarterfinals.
The Bleu-blanc-noir will then host Forge at Stade Saputo for the return leg on Wednesday, July 9 at 7pm EDT.
Further information regarding ticket sales for the July 9 match will be announced at a later date.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Kei Kamara - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals Schedule Revealed - Club de Foot Montreal
- Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12 - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Unveil Three Elevated Premium Spaces for 2026 Season - Columbus Crew SC
- Whitecaps FC to Play Valour FC to Start 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Atlanta United's Match at Austin FC on Wednesday to Kick off at 9 p.m. ET - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Dedicate Mini-Pitch at North Linden Elementary School - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Vancouver - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals Schedule Revealed
- CF Montréal Blanks New York City FC, 1-0
- CF Montréal Takes on New York City FC on the Road this Saturday
- Two New Assistant Coaches with CF Montréal First Team
- Ten CF Montréal Academy Players Selected by Canada's U16 Team