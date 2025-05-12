2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals Schedule Revealed

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Canada Soccer revealed on Monday the dates and kickoff times of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals. CF Montréal will take on Forge FC in a home and away series.

CF Montréal will visit Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium on Tuesday, May 20 at 7pm EDT for the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will then host Forge at Stade Saputo for the return leg on Wednesday, July 9 at 7pm EDT.

Further information regarding ticket sales for the July 9 match will be announced at a later date.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.