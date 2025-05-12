Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati's Evander was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12, the league announced Monday.

Evander scored his seventh goal of the season and added the game-winning assist on Gerardo Valenzuela's 76th minute winner in FC Cincinnati's 2-1 win over Austin FC Saturday night.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 12th minute in front of Saturday night's sellout crowd at TQL Stadium, burying a goal from just outside the penalty area in a right-footed curler. Five of Evander's seven MLS goals this season have been from outside the 18-yard box, three more than any other player in MLS.

Evander's sublime assist in the 76th minute marked his second game-winning assist of the season for the Orange and Blue. His curling pass with the outside of his foot fell perfectly into the path for Dado Valenzuela to score the night's decisive goal.

Evander's selection is the 12th recognition of an FC Cincinnati player on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season, his fourth.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12)

- Roman Celentano (6)

- Lukas Engel (7)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 12)

F: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Prince Owusu (MTL), Brian White (VAN)

M: Martín Ojeda (ORL), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Evander (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA)

D: Andy Najar (NSH), Sean Zawadzki (CLB), DeJuan Jones (SJ)

GK: Sean Johnson (TOR)

Coach: Eric Ramsay (MIN)

Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Omar Valencia (RBNY), Rominigue Kouamé (CHI), Robin Lod (MIN), Diego Luna (RSL), Santiago Moreno (POR), Carles Gil (NE), Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Anders Dreyer (SD)







