Atlanta United's Match at Austin FC on Wednesday to Kick off at 9 p.m. ET
May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA -Major League Soccer announced today that Atlanta United's match on Wednesday, May 14 against Austin FC will now kick off at 9 p.m. ET at Q2 Stadium (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). Kickoff was originally scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
