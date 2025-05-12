New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg has been the MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 12, the league announced today.

Forsberg recorded two goals and two assists in New York's 7-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, May 10 at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Forsberg became the second player in franchise history to record multiple goals and multiple assists in a single MLS match. This was Forsberg's fourth MLS multi-goal game of his career.

The Swedish international has now scored five goals this season, which ranks tied for fourth among active MLS midfielders. Forsberg earns MLS Player of the Matchday honors for the first time of his career and becomes first Red Bulls player to earn the honor since Lewis Morgan in Matchday 6 of 2024.

The Red Bulls are back in action on Wednesday, May 14 against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish and New York Red Bulls Radio presented by Sports Illustrated in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.







