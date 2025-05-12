LAFC Weekly

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







After Sunday's 2-2 tie with the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps, LAFC returns to action with a visit from the Seattle Sounders to BMO Stadium on Wednesday, May 14, ahead of the Black & Gold's first match of the season against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Sunday, May 18.

Wednesday's home match against the Sounders, presented by Metro by T-Mobile, is AAPI Night at BMO Stadium. This is the first time LAFC has faced Seattle at home since the Sounders eliminated the Black & Gold in dramatic fashion in last year's Western Conference Semifinals at BMO Stadium. Seattle defeated LAFC 5-2 earlier this season on March 8. In 2024, LAFC went 4-1-0 in all competitions vs. Seattle, knocking them out of the Leagues Cup and the U.S. Open Cup.

LAFC's trip to Carson for its first match-up of the season with the Galaxy will be featured on Apple TV's Sunday Night Soccer at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Both LAFC matches this week will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and 710 AM ESPN as well as in Spanish on 980 AM La Mera Mera. The games will also re-air locally in Los Angeles on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.







