LA Galaxy Weekly

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first square off in a road match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday, May 14 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Four days later, the Galaxy return home to play host to LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, May 18 (6:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Philadelphia Union

Wednesday's road match at Subaru Park marks the 14th MLS regular-season meeting between the Galaxy and Philadelphia Union, with LA leading the all-time series 9-1-3 (25 GF, 11 GA). In five all-time matches played on the road against the Union, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-2. In LA's last eight matches played against Philadelphia dating back to May 15, 2013, LA has an unbeaten record of 6-0-2 (23 GF, 7 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams, LA earned a 3-1 win over the Union at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 8, 2023.

LA Galaxy Against LAFC

Sunday's match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 25th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series tied 10-9-5 (52 GF, 51 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 8-7-5 (42 GF, 42 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 12 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 8-2-2 (28 GF, 18 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams, the LA Galaxy earned a 4-2 come-from-behind victory against LAFC before a sellout crowd of 25,174 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 14, 2024. In 24 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC Special Olympics Unified Match on Friday May 16

The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team will host the LAFC Special Olympics Unified Team in El Tráfico on Friday, May 16 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park, before the first team El Tráfico match on May 18. In partnership with Herbalife, the LA Galaxy and Special Olympics Southern California team announced the final roster for 2025 in April and kicked off its season with a match against the LA Galaxy Academy team. The team plays two 25-minute halves and rotates through its roster to include play time for each athlete and partner. Media interested in covering the event must RSVP to Natalie Gilmore at ngilmore@lagalaxy.com. Parking info to be shared upon RSVP.

Programming Information for Home Match Against LAFC on Sunday May 18

Programming for Sunday's LA Galaxy vs LAFC game includes an LA Strong Rally Towel giveaway presented by Dignity Health, a team-signed Angeleno kit up for auction benefitting the LA Galaxy Foundation, and a new team store merch drop including a white airbrush t-shirt in collaboration with Menace. Additionally, the performer of the game is Valentino Khan, a visionary DJ and producer whose limitless creativity and versatility have taken him from the world's biggest festival stages to producing chart-topping tracks for major artists like Diplo, Lil Pump, and Major Lazer. Known for genre-defying sets and iconic hits like "Deep Down Low," Khan's adaptability, high-energy performances, and collaborations with dance music's elite cement his status as a powerhouse in the global music scene. To purchase tickets for Sunday's match, fans can visit lagalaxy.com/tickets.







