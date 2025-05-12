LAFC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Vancouver
May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 2-2 tie on the road against the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place. Mark Delgado scored in the eighth minute and Denis Bouanga recorded a penalty kick goal in the 19th minute for the Black & Gold, who are now 5-4-3 (18 points) in the regular season.
Brian White scored twice for Vancouver, including a header in the 70th minute that tied the match.
A rebroadcast of tonight's match will be available on Tuesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).
LAFC returns to action Wednesday evening when the club hosts the Seattle Sounders at BMO Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera).
Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2025
- Columbus Crew Dedicate Mini-Pitch at North Linden Elementary School - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Vancouver - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Vancouver
- LAFC Faces Road Test at Vancouver Whitecaps on May 11
- LAFC to Face Club América in Play-Off Match for a Place in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
- LAFC Defeats Houston, 2-0, Extends Unbeaten Streak to Four
- LAFC Hosts Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium on May 3