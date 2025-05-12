LAFC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Vancouver

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 2-2 tie on the road against the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place. Mark Delgado scored in the eighth minute and Denis Bouanga recorded a penalty kick goal in the 19th minute for the Black & Gold, who are now 5-4-3 (18 points) in the regular season.

Brian White scored twice for Vancouver, including a header in the 70th minute that tied the match.

A rebroadcast of tonight's match will be available on Tuesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

LAFC returns to action Wednesday evening when the club hosts the Seattle Sounders at BMO Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera).







