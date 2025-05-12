Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

May 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender DeJuan Jones has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12. Jones scored the initial goal in the Earthquakes' 2-0 road win over the Colorado Rapids last Saturday.

After a scoreless initial 45 minutes, the Earthquakes pulled ahead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. DeJuan Jones faked a shot from the top of the box to lay it off long on the left wing for Vítor Costa. Costa then passed it back to Jones who one-timed his shot past Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen to make it 1-0 at the break. Jones would go on to be named Man of the Match presented by your Northern California Honda Dealers as the Quakes earned their second road victory of 2025 and back-to-back road wins in Colorado for the first time since the 2012-13 campaigns.

The MLS Team of the Matchday selection is the first since Jones joined San Jose last month and the third of his career.

The Black and Blue, on a three-game winning streak in all competitions, will now travel home Wednesday, May 14, to take on Inter Miami CF. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 12)

Forwards: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Prince Owusu (MTL), Brian White (VAN)

Midfielders: Martín Ojeda (ORL), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Evander (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA)

Defenders: Andy Najar (NSH), Sean Zawadzki (CLB), DeJuan Jones (SJ)

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (TOR)

Coach: Eric Ramsay (MIN)

Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Omar Valencia (RBNY), Rominigue Kouamé (CHI), Robin Lod (MIN), Diego Luna (RSL), Santiago Moreno (POR), Carles Gil (NE), Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Anders Dreyer (SD)







