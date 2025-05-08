Earthquakes to Host Portland Timbers in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 20

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host the Portland Timbers in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at PayPal Park on Tuesday, May 20 (7:30 p.m. PT). The match will stream live on Paramount+ and air on CBS Sports Network, with the winner advancing to the Quarterfinals.

The U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 clash will be Bonus Game B for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders, who will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets via presale now by calling their Account Representative. Non-Season Ticket Holders will be eligible for a presale if they purchase their tickets using PayPal on Friday, May 9, at 12 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets will be available for sale to the general public on Friday, May 9, at 2 p.m. PT.

The Round of 16 will consist of 15 clubs from Division I Major League Soccer and one club from the USL Championship (Div. II). Every match onward to the tournament Final will stream live on Paramount+. Select matches will be simulcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The May 20 clash will serve as the fifth time the Earthquakes and Timbers have faced each other in U.S. Open Cup play. The clubs have split the previous four matches, which all took place in Portland, with the first two against the USL iteration of the Timbers and the latter two versus the MLS side. Coincidentally, all four games were shutouts. San Jose emerged victorious 3-0 in the 2004 Round of 16 and 2-0 in the 2005 Fourth Round, while Portland won 2-0 in the 2016 Fourth Round and 2-0 in the 2018 Fourth Round. In addition, the Quakes defeated the Timbers 1-0 in a 2011 U.S. Open Cup play-in game in Portland that was decided by an Ike Opara header in extra time.

The two clubs last met just five days ago in MLS regular-season play, with the Black and Blue winning 4-1 at PayPal Park. Cristian Espinoza and Chicho Arango had three goal contributions apiece and earned Team of the Matchday honors.

The Earthquakes are coming off a 2-1 victory over Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday night in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Preston Judd paced the Quakes with a goal and assist as they avenged last season's loss at the hands of the Republic in the Round of 16. Now for the second straight season, San Jose stands just one win away from the Quarterfinals.

Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals in both instances. In 2004, the Quakes defeated the Portland Timbers and Minnesota Thunder of the now-defunct A-League before falling to fellow MLS club Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), 1-0.

The 2017 version of the tournament saw San Jose beat the San Francisco Deltas, Seattle Sounders FC, and archrival LA Galaxy in succession. However, the club's magical run would end in a 5-4 penalty shootout loss, also at the hands of Sporting Kansas City, following a 1-1 draw.

The Earthquakes hold a 22-19 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play.

About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned U.S. Soccer's national champion since 1914. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt. The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament features a total purse worth $1 million that includes a $600,000 award for the champion. Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is the defending Champion. The 109th edition of the tournament concluded on September 25, 2024, with LAFC beating four-time Champions Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become Open Cup Champions for the first time.

The official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is ussoccer.com/us-open-cup. Fans can also follow the competition on X/Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

