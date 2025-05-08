Keys to the Match: Momentum
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC host CF Montréal at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.
Momentum Building
Sunday afternoon saw New York City FC notch a second straight 1-0 victory-an encouraging sign for a team eager to climb the table. Building on back-to-back wins is crucial if City are to maintain forward momentum, and with CF Montréal struggling early in the season, this weekend presents a prime opportunity to make it three in a row in MLS play.
May is a packed month for City, with matches across two competitions. That makes maintaining a strong run of form even more important. A win over Montréal would not only continue their streak but also help solidify their position in the Eastern Conference standings.
Defensive Foundation
A standout statistic from City's recent performances underscores their growing defensive solidity: three clean sheets in their last four MLS outings. That run includes shutouts against Philadelphia, league-leaders Cincinnati, and a tough road test in Toronto.
While the back line has earned deserved praise, defensive strength is a collective responsibility. The team's commitment to discipline and structure has been key, and sustaining that standard against Montréal could prove pivotal. Once clean sheets become a habit, they create a strong platform for consistent success.
Tactical Shifts
Interim head coach Marco Donadel has taken the reins at CF Montréal following Laurent Courtois' exit in late March. The Italian has experimented with different setups, favoring a 4-2-3-1, but recently switched to a 4-4-2 against Philadelphia, employing two holding midfielders in a tactical mirror of Bradley Carnell's system.
Despite the loss, Montréal generated significantly more expected goals than their opponents-a sign the new setup has potential. Whether Donadel sticks with that system or adjusts again for the clash with New York City remains to be seen.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC to Face New England Revolution in Round of 16 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC to Play D.C. United in Round of 16: 2025 U.S. Open Cup - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC and Club América Match Rescheduled for Saturday, June 7 - San Diego FC
- Timbers Set to Face San Jose Earthquakes in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Paypal Park on May 20 - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Academy's Alex Hernandez Called in to U-15 Mexican Youth National Team for Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- MNUFC Host St. Louis City SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 21 - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Austin FC in Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes to Host Portland Timbers in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 20 - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Charlotte FC at Audi Field on May 21 - D.C. United
- Revolution to Host Chicago Fire FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Providence College - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Return Home Looking to Rebound against Austin FC, Host AAPI Night at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC to Host Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Leagues Cup 2025 Comes to Cincinnati with a New Format That Promises More Clashes Between MLS and Liga MX Than Ever Before - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against Minnesota United FC this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union to Host Liga MX Club Atlas F.C. in International Friendly at Subaru Park - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Signs Forward Osaze De Rosario - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Partners with Liberty Military Housing - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Kick off Season 20 Celebration at Discovery Green on Saturday, May 10 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Keys to the Match: Momentum - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC to Play English Premier League's Aston Villa in International Friendly at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew Commemorate To-Be-Announced Circle of Honor Member on Saturday, July 19 vs. D.C. United - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa at GEODIS Park August 2 - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2025 College Commitments - Atlanta United FC
- Minnesota United Scores Historic First with NutriSource and Finley's as Jersey Sleeve Sponsors - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Phoenix Rising FC 4-1 to Advance to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose shut out Republic as Preston Judd involved in both goals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Shuts out Detroit City FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Advances in the Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup Behind Randell Historic Finish - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Begin 2025 U.S. Open Cup Campaign with 2-1 Win at Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with Shutout Victory over Union Omaha - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Keys to the Match: Momentum
- Pittsburgh Riverhounds Bounce New York City FC from U.S. Open Cup
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Mac Learned, Midfielder Peter Molinari, and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements
- New York City FC Partners with NYC Votes
- New York City FC Announce New Youth Soccer Initiative 'Regional Hubs'