Keys to the Match: Momentum

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC host CF Montréal at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Momentum Building

Sunday afternoon saw New York City FC notch a second straight 1-0 victory-an encouraging sign for a team eager to climb the table. Building on back-to-back wins is crucial if City are to maintain forward momentum, and with CF Montréal struggling early in the season, this weekend presents a prime opportunity to make it three in a row in MLS play.

May is a packed month for City, with matches across two competitions. That makes maintaining a strong run of form even more important. A win over Montréal would not only continue their streak but also help solidify their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Defensive Foundation

A standout statistic from City's recent performances underscores their growing defensive solidity: three clean sheets in their last four MLS outings. That run includes shutouts against Philadelphia, league-leaders Cincinnati, and a tough road test in Toronto.

While the back line has earned deserved praise, defensive strength is a collective responsibility. The team's commitment to discipline and structure has been key, and sustaining that standard against Montréal could prove pivotal. Once clean sheets become a habit, they create a strong platform for consistent success.

Tactical Shifts

Interim head coach Marco Donadel has taken the reins at CF Montréal following Laurent Courtois' exit in late March. The Italian has experimented with different setups, favoring a 4-2-3-1, but recently switched to a 4-4-2 against Philadelphia, employing two holding midfielders in a tactical mirror of Bradley Carnell's system.

Despite the loss, Montréal generated significantly more expected goals than their opponents-a sign the new setup has potential. Whether Donadel sticks with that system or adjusts again for the clash with New York City remains to be seen.

