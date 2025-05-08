Revolution Begin 2025 U.S. Open Cup Campaign with 2-1 Win at Rhode Island FC

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The New England Revolution defeated USL Championship side Rhode Island FC, 2-1 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday night at Centreville Bank Stadium. Argentine forward Tomás Chancalay netted his first goal of 2025, giving New England a 1-0 lead at halftime. Revolution Academy product and Somerville, Mass. native Cristiano Oliveira tallied the game-winning goal in the 88th minute, sealing New England's victory.

With the win, New England advances to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 and will host Chicago Fire FC at Providence College's Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Match details including date, kickoff time, and broadcast information will be announced Thursday. Tickets will go on sale to Revolution Season Members this Friday, May 9, before going on sale to the general public on Monday, May 12.

In the first meeting between the two New England clubs, the two sides were evenly matched through the first half hour. The Revolution broke the stalemate in the 38th minute with Chancalay scoring his first goal of 2025. Maxi Urruti forced a deflected pass from the hosts into the penalty area, which Chancalay slotted through the legs of Rhode Island goalkeeper Jackson Lee. Making his first start back from injury, Chancalay tallied three shots in his Open Cup debut. Urruti, in his 12th career U.S. Open Cup appearance, led New England with five shots and four chances created on the night.

Rhode Island pulled one back early in the second half, knotting the score at 1-1 in the 49th minute off the foot of Maxi Rodriguez. With extra time looming, Oliveira, who made his first team debut for the Revolution tonight with a 15-minute performance off the bench, tallied the winning goal with a clutch strike in the 88th minute. Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian whipped in a cross that deflected off the right post and fell to the feet of Oliveira, who buried his first goal for the Revolution. Tonight's match saw five Revolution II players collect their senior team debuts in Allan Oyirwoth, Diarbian, Oliveira, Eric Klein, and Liam Butts.

Oyirwoth, an 18-year-old from Uganda, posted a 75-minute outing in tonight's victory. He was joined by a cast of MLS veterans including Jackson Yueill and Luis Diaz, with the latter making his first start for the club. Andrew Farrell earned his first start of the season as he moves into a tie with Scott Caldwell (16) for the second-most U.S. Open Cup appearances in Revolution history. In net, goalkeeper Alex Bono registered one save in his Revolution debut.

The Revolution resume league play on Saturday night with a visit to Eastern Conference side Orlando City SC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Inter&Co Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, or in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

New England improves its record against USL opposition to 11-4-3.

The Revolution have won all three of their matches played in Rhode Island, having also logged Open Cup victories as the home team in 2014 and 2017. New England will return to the Ocean State to play on the campus of Providence College in the Round of 16 against Chicago Fire FC.

A total of eight players made their U.S. Open Cup debuts tonight: Chancalay, Oyirwoth, Klein, Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Luca Langoni, Liam Butts, and Gevork Diarbian.

Five Revolution II players registered their first team debuts tonight: Oyirwoth, Oliveira, Klein, Butts, and Diarbian.

In his first start since April 2024, Tomás Chancalay scored the opening goal and registered two total shots in an 86-minute shift.

Cristiano Oliveira netted the game-winning goal in tonight's match. The 17-year-old Academy alum from Somerville, Mass. made his first team debut with a shift off the bench.

Maxi Urruti posted a 78-minute outing tonight and led New England's attack in shots (5) and chances created (4).

Andrew Farrell recorded a team-high six clearances in his 16th U.S. Open Cup appearance, tied for second most in club history.

Wyatt Omsberg made his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury on March 29. The central defender logged a 16-mintue shift off the bench.

Keegan Hughes started in central defense alongside Farrell, the 24-year-old's first start for New England's first team. Hughes completed 94.8 percent of his passes in tonight's match.

GAME CAPSULE

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Round of 32

New England Revolution 2 at Rhode Island FC 1

May 7, 2025 - Centreville Bank Stadium (Pawtucket, R.I.)

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistant Referee: Thomas Felice

Assistant Referee: Zeno Cho

Fourth Official: Jonathan Luk

Weather: 63 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 9,539

Scoring Summary:

NE - Tomas Chancalay 1 (Unassisted) 38'

RIFC - Maxi Rodriguez 1 (Noah Fuson 1) 49'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 1 (Unassisted) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

RIFC - Frank Nodarse (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 8'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 32'

RIFC - Clay Holstad (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 47'

NE - Eric Klein (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 90'+4

New England Revolution: Alex Bono; Will Sands, Andrew Farrell (C), Keegan Hughes, Brandon Bye; Jackson Yueill, Allan Oyirwoth (Cristiano Oliveira 75'); Luis Diaz (Wyatt Omsberg 75'), Luca Langoni (Eric Klein 46'); Maxi Urruti (Liam Butts 87'), Tomás Chancalay (Gevork Diarbian 87')

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian, Damario McIntosh

Rhode Island FC: Jackson Lee; Grant Stoneman (C), Frank Nodarse, Rio Hope-Gund (Aime Mabika 80'); Clay Holstad; Jojea Kwizera (Zachary Herivaux 72'), Maxi Rodriguez, Aldair Sanchez; Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Taimu Okiyoshi 80'), Noah Fuson; Albert Dikwa (Joe Brito 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Koke Vegas, Cole Dewhurst, Kevin Vang

