Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa at GEODIS Park August 2
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it will host English Premier League side Aston Villa at GEODIS Park on Saturday, August 2 at 7 p.m. CT. The summer friendly will mark the first time the Boys in Gold have played a club from one of the "Big Five" European soccer leagues. The "Big Five" is comprised of England's English Premier League (EPL), France's Ligue 1, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A, and Spain's La Liga.
"Aston Villa have a rich history in English football," said Nashville SC Vice Chairman Ian Ayre. "As seven-time league champions and former European cup winners, they have shown an impressive rate of consistency as well as progress in recent years under head coach Unai Emery. This game provides a unique and exciting opportunity to see the first Premier League team at GEODIS Park and a chance to see a very strong Villa squad, alongside any new summer signings, as they prepare for their 2025-2026 Premier League campaign."
Aston Villa, which was founded in 1874 and is one of England's oldest soccer clubs, finished fourth in the EPL last season, qualifying for this year's prestigious UEFA Champions League tournament for the first time where it reached the quarterfinals against French soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, the team reached the semifinal of the 2025 FA Cup, the oldest national football competition in the world.
During its storied 151-year history, Villa has won seven English First Division titles, seven FA Cup titles, five Carabao Cup (formerly League Cup) titles, one European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League), and one European Super Cup (now UEFA Super Cup).
As part of their 2025 benefits, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will have first right to purchase their Season Membership Seats for the Aston Villa match beginning Thursday, May 8. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 16 at NashvilleSC.com/tickets. Fans interested in receiving access to a special May 15 presale can sign up here.
Starting today, fans can pick their own Nashville SC multi-match ticket plans, including August's Aston Villa match.
