Rapids Academy's Alex Hernandez Called in to U-15 Mexican Youth National Team for Training Camp

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids Academy's Alex Hernandez has been called into the U-15 Mexican Youth National Team for a training camp from May 4 through May 8, the federation announced. Hernandez will join the national team in Mexico City, under Head Coach José Antonio Castro. The call up will mark Hernandez's first with the Mexican Youth National Team.

"We are thrilled for Alex to continue to receive opportunities to represent his respective nations at the national team level," said Andrew Kewley, Colorado Rapids Academy Director. "His time with both the Mexican Youth National Team and the U.S. Youth National Team will tremendously help his development as he looks to take the next steps in his soccer career."

Hernandez joined the club in 2022 from local youth side CASA. During the current 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, the midfielder has been playing with the U-16 side. Hernandez has contributed 10 goals and six assists in his 35 appearances and has helped the team to a 9-1-2 record and a second place standing in the Frontier Division of MLS NEXT Flex.

Hernandez has had experience with the U.S. Youth National Team at both the U-14 and U-15 levels. Most recently, he joined the U.S. U-15s for his third training camp under Head Coach Ross Brady.

