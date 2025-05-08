Houston Dynamo FC to Face Austin FC in Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will travel to face in-state rivals Austin FC in the round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The match is set for Wednesday, May 21, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+.

Houston advanced after defeating USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC 4-1 on the road after extra time in the Round of 32. Houston and Phoenix each scored once in regulation, before the Dynamo secured the victory in extra time with goals from midfielder Jack McGlynn, forward Ezequiel Ponce and midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk. In the first half, defender Felipe Andrade scored his first goal for the Dynamo. Notably, defender Pablo Ortiz, who Houston signed on loan from FC DAC 1904 in late March, made his Dynamo debut as a starter.

Austin advanced after coming back to defeat USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC 3-2 at home in the Round of 32. The home side found themselves down by two goals at halftime, but a brace from Brandon Vázquez and a goal from Myrto Uzuni in the second half saw Austin through to the next round.

In the most recent meeting at Q2 Stadium between the two MLS sides was in September last season, when Houston earned a 1-0 victory behind a goal from former Dynamo midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla. The result set a single-season Club record with eight roads wins, while marking Houston's first victory on the road at Austin.

Notably, Dynamo assistant coach Josh Wolff joined Houston ahead of this season from Austin FC, where he served as the club's first-ever head coach over four seasons from 2021-24. During the club's second campaign in 2022, Wolff led the team to a second-place regular-season finish in the Western Conference with a 16-10-8 (WLD) record en route to a Western Conference Final appearance. The 48-year-old's tenure with Austin FC concluded with a combined record of 45 wins, 30 draws and 60 losses in MLS regular season matches.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023 when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1 at Chase Stadium (previously DRV PNK Stadium) in 2023. Houston's goal scorers on the night were Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi. Notably, Houston never trailed in a match during its championship campaign.

The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in club history after the Dynamo won back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup.

Head coach Ben Olsen became the third coach to win the U.S. Open Cup with two different teams, after lifting the trophy as a player (2008) and head coach (2013) with D.C. United. Assistant coach Aurélien Collin also won the 2012 cup title as a player with Sporting Kansas City, while Wolff won three cup titles with the Chicago Fire (1998 and 2000) and Kansas City Wizards (2004).

Additionally, 14 players on this year's Dynamo roster have previously lifted the Open Cup trophy. Players who were not part of Houston's 2023 championship team include Erik Dueñas (2024 with LAFC), Michael Halliday (2022 with Orlando City SC), Júnior Urso (2022 with Orlando City SC).

The champion of this 110th U.S. Open Cup will earn a berth into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

In their next match, the Dynamo return to MLS action, hosting Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, May 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. This weekend also features the Club's Season 20 Celebration on Alumni Weekend.

