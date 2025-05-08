Houston Dynamo FC to Kick off Season 20 Celebration at Discovery Green on Saturday, May 10

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will kick off festivities for this weekend's Season 20 Celebration at Discovery Green on Saturday, May 10. As part of Alumni Weekend, fans will join Dynamo legends to play small-sided pickup games starting at 10:00 a.m. CT.

While registration spots to play are full, the event is free and open to the public.

Houston-area media are invited to attend and cover this special event to kick off a weekend where the Club will honor the past, present and future of the Dynamo. Alumni players in attendance will be available for interviews.

Please RSVP to Leo Triana at LTriana@houstondynamo.com if you are planning to attend and cover the event.

The Season 20 Celebration will culminate with Saturday's match at Shell Energy Stadium versus Seattle Sounders FC, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can look forward to receiving a Pat Onstad bobblehead gate giveaway, presented by Heriberto Ramos, as well as opportunities to connect with Dynamo alumni legends during pregame autograph sessions on the concourse.

Fans can purchase tickets to all Dynamo home matches.

WHAT:

Dynamo fans playing with alumni legends to kick off Season 20 Celebration festivities on Alumni Weekend

WHO:

Corey Ashe, Wade Barrett, Bobby Boswell, Will Bruin, Mike Chabala, Brian Ching, Brad Davis, Dwayne De Rosario, Andrew Driver, Boniek Garcia, Stu Holden, Martin Hutton, Pat Onstad, Eddie Robinson and Marcus Storey

*subject to change

WHEN:

Saturday, May 10 - 10:00-11:30 a.m. CT

WHERE:

Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010)

PARKING:

Public parking on a first come, first served basis

