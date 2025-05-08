Philadelphia Union to Host Liga MX Club Atlas F.C. in International Friendly at Subaru Park

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they will host Mexican club Atlas F.C. in an international friendly match at Subaru Park on Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The match, booked with the help of Elite Promotions Group, counts as a bonus game for all Union Full Season Ticket Members and is included in their memberships. Tickets go on sale to the general public today, May 8, and will be available for purchase HERE. Groups of 10 or more qualify for a discount and can contact Philadelphia Union Group Sales department at groups@philadelphiaunion.com.

Atlas F.C. has won three league titles and four domestic cups. Their most recent titles were in the 2021 Apertura and 2022 Clausura seasons. They also won the Copa MX in 1945-46 and 1949-50, and the Mexican Campeón de Campeones five times, most recently in 2022. They have also produced numerous talented players, including Djuka-Uroš Đurđević, Oswaldo Sanchez, Jared Borgetti, and Rafa Marquez.

This will be Atlas F.C.'s second visit to Subaru Park. The two sides last met in Chester on April 4, 2023, with the Union earning a 1-0 victory in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal to advance to the semifinals on aggregate.

The Union return to MLS action on Saturday, May 10 when they face Columbus Crew at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

For more information, please visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com.

