Charlotte FC to Play D.C. United in Round of 16: 2025 U.S. Open Cup
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC advanced to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup after taking down North Carolina FC in extra time of the Round of 32. The Crown will head to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. to face D.C. United after D.C. took down the Charleston Battery 2-0. All U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 matches will be streamed live on Paramount+.
Schedule Set for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
Eight Fixtures Across May 20-21 to Feature Seven All-MLS Affairs
U.S. Soccer announced full details surrounding the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 schedule set to take place on Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21.
The Round of 16 is dominated by teams from Division I Major League Soccer, which put a record 15 representatives into the round. Only one survivor remains from the lower divisions, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC set to carry the torch for the USL Championship (Division II) in a Keystone State showdown at Philadelphia Union. Regional rivalries abound in the eight-game slate, which includes another intra-state affair in Texas (Austin FC/FC Dallas), battles for supremacy in the southeast (D.C. United/Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC/Nashville SC), and niceties being discarded in the Midwest (Minnesota United FC/St. Louis CITY SC).
Tuesday, May 20 (all times ET)
New England Revolution (MLS) vs. Chicago Fire FC (MLS)
7:30 p.m. ET | Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
-
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Portland Timbers (MLS)
10:30 p.m. ET | PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, May 21 (all times ET)
New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. FC Dallas (MLS)
7:30 p.m. ET | Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
-
D.C. United (MLS) vs. Charlotte FC (MLS)
7:30 p.m. ET | Audi Field in Washington, D.C. | Paramount+
-
Minnesota United FC (MLS) vs. St. Louis CITY SC (MLS)
7:30 p.m. ET | Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. | Paramount+
-
Orlando City SC (MLS) vs. Nashville SC (MLS)
7:30 p.m. ET | Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. | Paramount+
-
Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC)
7:30 p.m. ET | Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. | Paramount+
-
Austin FC (MLS) vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS)
9:00 p.m. ET | Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas | Paramount+
The Round of 16 matchups are an extension of the draw that took place in advance of the Round of 32, which placed teams into four-team groups and established a priority hosting order for the Round of 16.
Groups were formed to avoid league schedule conflicts and allow two rest days between league and Cup matches. If three or more teams/pairings were from the same proximity, pairings for these teams were made by random selection. Any teams who are precluded from playing each other until the Final were not paired.
