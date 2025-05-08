Columbus Crew Commemorate To-Be-Announced Circle of Honor Member on Saturday, July 19 vs. D.C. United

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today that they will embrace a new legend in their Circle of Honor, presented by OhioHealth, during the match against D.C. United at Lower.com Field on Saturday, July 19 [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)]. The Club's most prestigious accolade will be presented to its fourth to-be-announced Crew alum during the contest between two MLS original clubs as MLS' first club and the league commemorate their 30th season.

The name of the 2025 honoree will be publicly shared this summer prior to July's enshrinement ceremony, which will also celebrate 30 years of soccer memories and Crew alumni while embracing the Club's and Columbus' bright future.

"The Columbus Crew is one of the most successful franchises in MLS' history so it is truly fitting to add a new member to our Circle of Honor as we celebrate everything we have accomplished together over the past 30 seasons," said Haslam Sports Group Chief of Strategy & Development and Crew President of Business Operations Josh Glessing. "On July 19, we will recognize a highly-deserving Crew alum for his individual accomplishments and contributions to the Club, as well as the incredible support of Crew personnel, our fans and the City of Columbus who set the foundation for our massive Club on and off the pitch."

"As the First Club in MLS, there are so many people who have contributed to building the Crew's legacy, which is why the Club is so mindful and intentional with our Circle of Honor. It's our organization's highest recognition, and we are fortunate to welcome a fourth member this summer during our 30th season," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Our newest honoree is a true legend of our Club, and we look forward to his induction next to three other greats."

"OhioHealth is honored to share in the excitement of inducting a new member into the prestigious Circle of Honor," said Sue Jablonski, OhioHealth Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Communications Officer. "Having been a partner with the Crew for nearly three decades, we've had a front row seat to all this individual has done for the Club and our community. The Columbus Crew is a championship team through and through, both on and off the pitch, because of contributions by soccer icons past and present. Here's to legacies that provide the path for continued greatness, and let's Go Crew!"

The Circle of Honor was established in 2011 with the induction of Brian McBride, the MLS' and Black & Gold's No. 1 overall draft pick prior to the 1996 inaugural season. The first Crew player to score a goal, McBride earned eight MLS All-Star selections, was named to the MLS All-Time Best XI in 2005 as part of the league's 10th anniversary, led the Black & Gold to their first major trophy (2002 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) and became one of the most decorated players in U.S. Men's National Team history. In 161 regular season matches, he scored 62 goals, still tied for the second-most in Club history, and added 45 assists.

Frankie Hejduk was enshrined as the Circle of Honor's second member in September 2014. Over the course of his legendary career with the Black & Gold (2003-10), Hejduk was a part of four major trophies - one MLS Cup (2008) and three Supporters' Shields (2004, 2008 and 2009) - while serving as the team captain and becoming one of the most popular figures in Club history. A six-time MLS All-Star (five times with the Crew), he appeared in 147 games for the Black & Gold, tallying seven goals and 16 assists.

In June 2019, Sigi Schmid was posthumously inducted into the Crew Circle of Honor. Schmid - who served as the head coach of the LA Galaxy (1999-2004), Columbus Crew (2006-2008) and Seattle Sounders (2009-2016) - directed the Crew to their first MLS Cup (2008) and a domestic double with the 2008 Supporters' Shield. Twice named the MLS Coach of the Year - an annual league award that now bestows his name - Schmid is one of only three coaches in MLS history to lead two different teams to MLS Cup titles.

The Circle of Honor tribute at Lower.com Field can be viewed at the northwest entrance, where each member has his own plaque, photograph and biography.

The presenting partner of Crew Circle of Honor, OhioHealth was the first Club partner and has consistently supported the Crew during each of their 30 seasons. The Black & Gold prepare for competition at the OhioHealth Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility designed to provide the team with everything it needs to excel.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.