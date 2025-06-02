Seven Columbus Crew Players Called up for June FIFA International Window

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Seven Columbus Crew First Team players - midfielders Max Arfsten (United States), Daniel Gazdag (Hungary) and Taha Habroune (United States Under-20s); defenders Yevhen Cheberko (Ukraine), Mohamed Farsi (Algeria) and Steven Moreira (Cape Verde); and goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen (Guatemala) - have received called-ups to represent their nations during the June FIFA International Window. Arfsten was previously named to the U.S. Men's National Team's 27-man roster on May 22. Crew Academy players Keller Abbott, Chase Adams, Jamil Danjaji, Gianmarco Di Noto, Prince Forfor, Owen Presthus and Isaac Tortola were also selected to join their respective Youth National Teams.

Originally named to the United States' training camp roster ahead of the June friendlies and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and midfielder Sean Zawadzki have been withdrawn after suffering injuries at the Crew's match at Charlotte FC on May 24.

Cheberko and the Ukrainian Men's National Team will compete in a pair of international friendlies against Canada on June 7 and New Zealand on June 10. Both matches will be hosted at BMO Field in Toronto. A Ukrainian Youth International, Cheberko played in 64 total matches for the U-16 to U-21 teams and made his senior debut in an international friendly against France on Oct. 7, 2020. The 27-year-old has made 14 appearances (13 starts) for the Crew this season.

Farsi joins Algeria for two international friendlies as the side hosts Rwanda at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui in Constantine on June 5 before traveling to face Sweden at Friends Arena in Stockholm on June 10. He has made four appearances (two starts) for Les Fennecs, posting two assists and earned his first cap on Sept. 10, 2024, registering 76 minutes and one assist in a 3-0 win over Liberia in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying play. This season, Farsi has started 14 Crew matches in MLS competition.

Gazdag, a Hungarian international, will be part of friendlies against Sweden at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on June 6 and Azerbaijan at the Dalga Arena in Baku on June 10. In international competitions, he owns 29 caps and four goals with the Hungarian Men's National Team. Gazdag made his senior debut in a friendly vs. Montenegro on Sept. 5, 2019, and scored his first international goal on March 31, 2021, against Andorra. In the recent March FIFA window, he featured in both of Hungary's UEFA Nations League Playoff matches against Türkiye. The 29-year-old has started eight of his nine appearances in his Crew tenure.

Habroune joins the U.S. Under-20 team for an international camp in Cairo, Egypt from June 2-10, where the 22-player squad will play Colombia on June 7 and face Egypt on June 10. The USA are continuing their preparations for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Most recently, the Homegrown midfielder competed in the U-20s January training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. The squad spent time training with the U.S. Senior Men's National Team before finishing the week with a scrimmage against Nashville SC. He has collected two goals and three assists in eight appearances for the U.S. U-20s.

Hagen will compete with Guatemala in a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup play. Los Chapines first host the Dominican Republic at the Estadio Cementos Progreso on June 6 before travelling to face Jamaica at National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston on June 10. Drawn into Group D, Guatemala's Gold Cup matches encompass tilts against Jamaica (at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. on June 16), Panama (at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas on June 20) and Guadeloupe (at Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas on June 24).

Hagen, who owns 47 appearances for Guatemala, competed in the 2021 and 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, as well as 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches. He made his senior national team debut on Aug. 18, 2018, during an international friendly against Cuba. The goalkeeper made his 2025 debut for the Crew against Charlotte FC on May 24, making a season-high seven saves in the match.

Moreira, who has earned 13 caps since his international debut in October 2023, and Cape Verde have a pair of international friendlies at Malaysia (at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur on June 3) and at Georgia (at the Ramaz Shengelias Sakhelobis Stadioni, Kutaisi on June 8). The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year has recorded 14 appearances, one goal and three assists, including two game-winning assists in league play this season.

Presthus joins the U.S. U-19s for their first camp of 2025 in Marbella, Spain from June 2-10. The USA will play host to Spain on June 7 and Ukraine on June 10. Both matches will be played at the Estadio Guillermo Amor in Benidorm. Presthus has started all nine of his NEXT Pro appearances this season for Crew 2.

Adams heads to Spain from June 2-10 for a training camp with the U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Adams has started eight contests and collected three goals for Crew 2.

Abbott, Di Noto, and Forfor recently joined the U.S. U-16 MYNT's training camp in Argentina and Uruguay from May 17-27, while Danjaji and the U.S. U-15 MYNT's training camp took place in Argentina from May 22-29. Tortola is currently with the Canada U-17 MYNT for a training camp in Spain from May 27-June 7.







