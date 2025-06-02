Twelve Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for June FIFA Window

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Twelve players from Atlanta United received call-ups from their respective national teams, including 10 from the First Team with Luis Abram, Miguel Almirón, Luke Brennan, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Latte Lath, Saba Lobjanidze, Efraín Morales and Bartosz Slisz taking part in the June 2-10 FIFA window. Atlanta United 2 defender Kaiden Moore and Academy defender Braden Dunham were also called up.

Abram joins Peru for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in CONMEBOL as Peru will travel to take on Colombia on June 6 before hosting Ecuador on June 10. The defender has earned 45 caps and scored one goal with Peru since his debut in 2016. Peru sits in ninth place in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying with 10 points through 14 matches.

Almirón returns to Paraguay for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Paraguay will host Uruguay on June 5 before traveling to face Brazil on June 10 and currently sits in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Paraguay has 21 points through 14 matches in qualifying and is unbeaten in its last eight. Almirón has started 59 of his 66 appearances for Paraguay and recorded eight goals and six assists since his debut on Sept. 9, 2015.

Brennan and Cobb were named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for two friendlies in Cairo, Egypt against Colombia (June 7) and Egypt (June 10). Brennan has made six appearances and scored two goals with the U-20 side. Cobb has made nine appearances with the U-20s and helped lead the squad to the CONCACAF U-20 Championship final in 2024, appearing in six games at the tournament.

Fortune joins Trinidad and Tobago for a pair of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches against Saint Kitts and Nevis on June 6 and at Costa Rica on June 10. The midfielder made his senior national team debut on Feb. 1, 2021 in a friendly against the United States. He's made 10 appearances and scored his first international goal at the 2023 Gold Cup in a 3-0 win against St. Kitts and Nevis on June 25.

Latte Lath will join Ivory Coast for a pair of friendlies against New Zealand on June 7 and Canada on June 10, with both matches being played in Toronto, Canada. The forward has made two appearances for Ivory Coast's senior national team, making his debut on June 7, 2024 in a 2026 World Cup Qualification match against Gabon.

Lobjanidze will travel to Georgia for a pair of home friendlies against Faroe Islands on June 5 and Cape Verde on June 8. The winger has made 38 appearances and scored three goals with the national team since his debut in 2017.

Morales joins Bolivia for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in CONMEBOL as the nation sits in eighth place with 14 points through 14 matches. Bolivia will play at Venezuela on June 6 and at home against Chile on June 10. The center back made his senior team debut with Bolivia in a World Cup qualifying match against Ecuador on Nov. 15, 2024 and has appeared in each of Bolivia's last four qualifying matches, including three starts.

Slisz will travel to Poland for a home friendly against Moldova on June 6 and a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match in UEFA at Finland on June 10. The defensive midfielder has totaled 15 appearances with Poland since 2021.

Chong Qui, Moore and Dunham were each named to the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team that will compete at the UEFA Friendship Cup from May 30 to June 11 in Nyon, Switzerland. Drawn in Group A, the U.S. defeated France in penalties after a 2-2 draw on June 1 in which Chong Qui and Moore started and Dunham made a substitute appearance. The U.S. will face Argentina on Wednesday, June 4, and Australia on Saturday, June 7. Chong Qui and Moore both made their first appearance for the U.S. U-18s in March of this year, while Dunham received his first call-up for this camp and made his first appearance Sunday.

Atlanta United (4-8-5, 17 points) returns to action Thursday, June 12 when it visits New York City FC at Yankee Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.







