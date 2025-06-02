Next Phase of New York City Soccer Initiative Launches with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Alongside Mayor Eric Adams to Celebrate Opening of First of 26 New Mini Soccer Pitches

Today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI) partners - the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, New York City FC, Etihad Airways, and Capital Rx - and New York City Council Member Francisco Moya celebrated the opening of the first new pitch as part of NYCSI's relaunch at PS 211 Elm Tree Elementary School in Corona, Queens.

In 2016, NYCSI was launched - a first-of-its kind $3 million initiative launched in 2016 to create and maintain 50 mini-pitches across the city and expand free soccer programming to the next generation of New Yorkers. The initiative helped spur other cities to launch their own initiatives to create mini-pitches and expand access to free, high-quality programs.

Following the opening of the 50th in 2021, NYCSI partners committed to installing an additional 26 mini-pitches across the city in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Today's ribbon cutting at PS 211 marks the completion of the first of the next 26 pitches.

"Having recreational spaces for our children to play builds stronger communities, and these kids at PS 211 will now have a safe state-of-the-art place to train, play, and grow," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "We are kicking off the first of 26 new mini soccer pitches across our city under the relaunched New York City Soccer Initiative to help connect youth to soccer in communities that have been ignored for too long. We are making Queens the home of soccer in the USA, and we can't wait to welcome the world to our city and the region for the FIFA 2026 World Cup!"

"The opening of this new mini pitch at P.S. 211 marks a powerful step forward in our mission to create safe, inclusive spaces for young New Yorkers to play, grow, and lead," said Deputy Mayor Ana J. Almanzar. "In a city as diverse and dynamic as ours, soccer has the extraordinary power to unite communities - and thanks to our partners, including NYCFC, these 26 new pitches will serve as vibrant hubs of opportunity, inspiration, and connection across all five boroughs."

"Community is at the heart of everything New York City FC does, and New York City Soccer Initiative has been the most impactful community program we've worked on since our founding. We've created the largest urban soccer network in the country, and today's ribbon cutting is an incredibly proud moment as we open our first of the next 26 mini-pitches in celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "Soccer is a sport that unites and brings together people from all different backgrounds, and NYCSI is making it more accessible than ever before for New Yorkers. Together, we can create healthier, safer, and more connected communities."

"The Mayor's Fund is beyond excited to team up with New York City FC, Etihad Airways, and Capital Rx to launch '26 by 26'! As we gear up for the World Cup, we're making it our mission to bring stunning new soccer pitches to kids all across New York City - because nothing brings us together like sports," said Kate Smith, Executive Director of The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.

Since NYCSI's launch, over 20,000 kids have been positively impacted, with NYCSI partnering with city agencies, community-based organizations, and young leaders in the community to broaden its reach. Through free soccer programming and capstone events including the Community Cup, Consulate Cup, Annual Youth Leadership Summit and more, NYCSI will continue to be a legacy project with the goal of engaging a total of 50,000 youth via NYCSI's pitches and programs.

"At Etihad Airways, we're proud to support initiatives that leave a lasting impact in the communities we serve. Our partnership with New York City FC and the New York City Soccer Initiative reflects our commitment to help create safe, inclusive spaces where young people across the five boroughs can play, learn, and thrive," said Alpna Mathews, Regional GM - Americas, UK, & Ireland of Etihad Airways. "The opening of this new mini pitch at PS 211 is an exciting step towards our shared journey to build 26 pitches by 2026. It is especially meaningful to see this progress in Queens, the future home of Etihad Park and New York City FC's permanent stadium, highlighting our investment in youth, sport, and the future of this incredible city."

"The opportunity to support NYSCI and promote healthy living for our city's youth through our partnership with New York City FC is truly incredible. We're beyond excited to help bring the next 26 mini-pitches to life ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Rx.

The first of the next 26 mini pitches was opened in Queens, the future home borough of New York City FC. Longtime supporter and partner of the Club, New York City Council Member Francisco Moya, played a pivotal role in helping to secure initial funding for the construction of the mini-pitch at PS 21, working in tandem with the NYCSI partners to bring the project to life.

"I'm honored to have allocated funds to help bring a state-of-the-art soccer pitch to life at PS 211 and to be part of the ribbon cutting for NYCSI. The relaunch of this initiative sends a powerful message: every child in NYC deserves access to quality spaces to play and grow-and it's creating real, lasting change," said Council Member Francisco P. Moya. "Fútbol is a sport for everyone, and initiatives like NYCSI are vital to ensuring that remains true for generations to come."

"I'd like to thank Council Member Francisco Moya and everyone involved with the New York City Soccer Initiative for helping bring this beautiful new soccer pitch to PS 211. This space will provide more opportunities for our students to stay active, build teamwork, and grow both physically and emotionally," said PS 211 Principal Kristen Niven. "When kids have a safe, welcoming place to move, play, and learn through sport, it fuels their confidence, focus, and overall development. This investment in our school is truly an investment in our children's future."

In addition to constructing and providing free and safe places to play, NYCSI also provides free soccer programming to youth throughout the five boroughs. One of the marquee NYCSI programs is the Community Cup, a celebratory tournament that brings together kids to compete on the 50 mini-pitches.

Delivered by City in the Community (CITC) - the foundation proudly supported by New York City FC - the free tournament takes place over two weekends, starting with coaching and skills-building clinics. The second weekend will commence the 5v5 matches, starting on Saturday, June 7 and culminating in a knockout stage on Sunday, June 8 at Triborough Bridge Playground in Astoria.

To learn more about NYCSI and find a mini-pitch near you, visit nyc.gov/site/fund/initiatives/city-soccer.page.







