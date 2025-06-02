Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO FIRE FC WRAPS UP FIVE-GAME ROAD TRIP AT D.C. UNITED

Chicago Fire FC will wrap up a five-game East Coast road trip with a rematch against D.C. United on Saturday, June 7 in our nation's capital.

Chicago will look to close out the road trip with the sixth road win of the season following a 3-1 victory at Orlando City SC on Saturday. Winger Philip Zinckernagel opened the scoring in the fifth minute before assisting forward Hugo Cuypers twice in the span of 77 seconds to take a 3-0 lead in the Sunshine State. Orlando's Alex Freeman tallied a first half goal to cut the lead to 3-1, but goalkeeper Chris Brady and the Fire defense held their ground in the second half to win a league-high fifth match away from home.

D.C. United returns to Audi Field after a successful visit to FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. D.C. forward Gabriel Pirani shocked the hosts with a set piece goal within 95 seconds of the start of the match, before midfielder Conner Antley tallied the eventual game-winning goal in the 19th minute. The Black and Red's 2-1 victory over Cincinnati marked only their second road win of the season. They will hope to carry that momentum into a home match against the Fire.

Saturday's match is the second straight road rematch for Chicago, winning the first one against Orlando. The Fire will hope to avenge a 2-2 home draw against D.C. United on March 1 that ended in Jacob Murrell's bicycle kick goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time. That late draw pushed the Black and Red's all-time record against Chicago to 27-23-22, including a five-match unbeaten streak dating back to 2023.

Kickoff at Audi Field is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (6-5-4, 22 points) at D.C. United (4-7-6, 18 points)

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. DC: (23-27-22)

Last Game vs. DC: March 1, 2025 (2-2 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at DC: May 25, 2024 (1-1 D) - Audi Field - Washington, D.C. (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against Orlando City SC will be available here on Wednesday, June 4.

by the numbers

6 - With his latest brace in Orlando, forward Hugo Cuypers now has six goals on the road in 2025 - the most for any player in Major League Soccer. Immediately behind Cuypers with five goals is winger Philip Zinckernagel, who is tied with RSL's Diego Luna and Minnesota's Tani Oluwaseyi for second most in the league. But Zinckernagel has little to be sad about - he leads all players in MLS with 10 total goal contributions away from home. Who holds second place all to himself? Cuypers, with his six goals and two assists as a visitor totaling eight goal contributions in 2025.

10 - From the last road match of 2024 through their latest victory at Orlando on Saturday, Chicago has scored at least one goal in 10 road matches in a row. The mark is longest since an 11-game scoring streak from October 2008 through July 4, 2009. The Men in Red's current nine-game scoring streak in 2025 is the longest single-season streak since a similar stretch from April to August in 2010. The single season record? An outstanding 13 straight with a goal away from home to start 2000, part of a Club-high 15 starting in October of 1999.

32 - Defender Jack Elliott made a season-high six clearances on Saturday against Orlando, bringing his season tally to 32. The season total lifted Elliott up to fifth in the league in the category, trailing league leader Adilson Malanda by seven. Thanks to Elliott's six clearances and Chris Brady's impressive goalkeeping, the Fire held on to a 3-1 lead through a busy second half despite Orlando earning a season-high 13 corner kicks in the match.







