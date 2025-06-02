Four FC Cincinnati Players Called up During June FIFA International Window

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defenders Miles Robinson and Teenage Hadebe, forward Stefan Chirila and FC Cincinnati 2 defender Amir Daley have all been called into their respective national team camps for the upcoming June FIFA International Window.

Miles Robinson and the U.S. Men's National Team gather for the June Training Camp in Chicago and will play two friendly matches, with the first coming against Türkiye on June 7 in East Hartford, Connecticut at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The second match, against Switzerland, will be held at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on June 10.

Robinson aims to be named to Mauricio Pochettino's United States roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which begins June 15 for the USMNT. Robinson was named to the Gold Cup roster for the U.S. in each of the past two editions of the Gold Cup in 2021 and 2023.

Teenage Hadebe will join Zimbabwe for two friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger. The Warriors will face Burkina Faso on June 6 and Niger on June 10 with both matches being held in Morocco.

Hadebe most recently appeared in the final two matches for Zimbabwe during the country's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying campaign back in November. Hadebe started and played 90 minutes against Kenya and Cameroon with the results helping earn Zimbabwe a spot in the annual competition for the first time since 2021.

Stefan Chirila and the Romania U18 National Team will host a training camp in Czechia which will feature two friendly matches against the host country on Wednesday, June 4 and Saturday, June 7. Chirila appeared in the U18s last friendly match against Switzerland, making his youth debut for the nation in a second half substitute appearance which he played 27 minutes.

After joining the FC Cincinnati roster as a Homegrown Player in 2025, Chirila made his MLS debut on February 22 against New York Red Bulls and has made two appearances for the Orange and Blue.

Chirila has also featured for FC Cincinnati 2 this season, starting all nine matches in MLS NEXT Pro play where he has scored one goal and added one assist while being named the MLSNP Player of the Matchweek for Matchweek 6.

FC Cincinnati 2 defender Amir Daley has also been selected to the Antigua and Barbuda senior team roster ahead of the country's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. Daley and Antigua and Barbuda will play matches against Cuba and Honduras, taking place on June 6 and June 10, respectively.

Daley has proven a key contributor for FCC 2 since signing with the club in 2024. Daley has made 32 total appearances for the Orange and Blue and has scored five goals while adding four assists. The attacking wingback also made his first team debut back in February where he played 53 minutes against FC Motagua in the second leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup at TQL Stadium.

The selection marks Daley's first international call up to the Antigua and Barbuda senior team roster.

FULL FC CINCINNATI PLAYER JUNE FIFA INTERNATIONAL WINDOW MATCH SCHEDULE

Miles Robinson (United States)

Saturday, June 7 vs. Türkiye - Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, Conn., 3:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Switzerland - GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m. ET

Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe)

Friday, June 6 vs. Burkina Faso

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Niger - Stade Père Jégo, Casablanco, Morocco, 1 p.m. ET

Stefan Chirila (Romania U18)

Wednesday, June 4 vs. Czechia

Saturday, June 7 vs. Czechia

Amir Daley (Antigua and Barbuda)

Friday, June 6 vs. Cuba - ABFA Technical Center, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Honduras - Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

