Sporting KC Weekly

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a 3-1 come-from-behind win on the road at the Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City will take a four-match unbeaten streak to the West Coast this weekend to play LAFC at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The rematch of last year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 6 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Major League Soccer has kicked off the All-Star voting process -- which includes participation by fans, players and media -- for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, which will be played on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium. A total of 17 Sporting Kansas City players appear on the 2025 MLS All-Star Ballot with fan voting open at mlssoccer.com/vote until 10:59 p.m. CT on June 11.

Sporting KC forward Dejan Joveljic is one of four candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday in Major League Soccer after scoring the game-winning goal with a scissor kick in the club's 3-1 victory in Houston on Saturday. Fans can cast votes on Twitter with the winner to be announced by MLS on Tuesday.

Newsweek is polling its readers to decide the "Loudest MLS Home Pitch" as part of the magazine's Fans' Choice Awards and Children's Mercy Park is one of 20 nominees determined by Newsweek editors with contributions from a panel of journalists and sports fans. F ans can vote once per day in each Fans' Choice Awards category and voting will end at 11 a.m. CT on June 25 with the winners to be announced on July 2.

Sporting City will host a pre-tryout camp on Tuesday and Thursday -- in advance of tryouts beginning Friday -- for U8 (2018) to U19 (2007) boys and girls players in the East (Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, MO) and North (Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, MO) regions as well as U8 (2018) to U14 (2012) boys and girls players in the West (Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, KS) region. The cost for the pre-tryout camp is $30, while tryouts are free to attend and players can be registered online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of 20% off all orders or 25% orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLSSAVE (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new adidas "Love Lifts Us Up" pride pre-match tops in men's and women's sizes.

The Sporting KC Academy will host the fifth annual Patterson Cup from June 4-8 at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri, featuring 24 U-13 and U-14 teams from across the country, including representation from 14 different MLS academies. The Sporting Kansas City Academy U-13s and U-14s will play twice on Wednesday and Thursday before placement matches on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp has joined the U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team for a training camp in Spain. The camp includes friendlies against Sweden on Thursday and Canada on Saturday in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.

Fans can enter to win two all-inclusive Bud Light Landing tickets for Sporting Kansas City's next home match on June 14 or a free Coke product voucher with the Sporting KC Share-A-Coke Sweepstakes before the sweepstakes ends on Friday.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at Maranatha Christian Academy (7055 Silverheel St.) in Shawnee, Kansas. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

For a fourth consecutive year, Sporting Kansas City will participate in the KC Pride Parade in support of the LGBTQ community. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday as part of KC PrideFest at Theis Park.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong has joined the Canada Men's National Team for the 2025 Canadian Shield which begins at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with Canada facing Ukraine at BMO Field in Toronto. The international tournament comes immediately prior to the start of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, which will run from June 14 to July 6.

Sporting KC II will continue the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season when the team travels to Texas to play Houston Dynamo 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium. The Frontier Division match-up will stream live on MLS Season Pass and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







