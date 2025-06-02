Charlotte FC and the Laundry Project Support Patrons of Local Laundromats
June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC, supported by Harris Teeter, worked in conjunction with Current Initiatives to bring the Laundry Project to Charlotte laundromats on Thursday, May 29 and Sunday, June 1. CLTFC goalkeeper and Laundry Project advocate George Marks helped lead both events.
In the three years since The Laundry Project has come to Charlotte, Marks has helped contribute to the following results:
Total Charlotte Laundry Projects: 16
Total Charlotte Laundromat Partners: 4
Total Families Served: 614
Total Loads Washed: 6,640
66,400 pounds of laundry washed
About the Laundry Project: The Laundry Project is committed to supporting residents in need and strives to bring renewed hope to thousands by creating a caring space at the laundromat and providing the funds and cleaning products necessary to wash and dry laundry for local families in need.
