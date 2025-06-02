Inter Miami CF's Noah Allen Wins 2025 Champions Cup Young Player Award
June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF is proud to announce that Homegrown defender Noah Allen has been honored as the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Young Player Award, presented by Aramco.
Throughout the campaign, the 21-year-old defender featured in all eight Inter Miami matches, including six starts. Allen recorded a 91.7% tackle success rate with a total 11 tackles won, 17 clearances, nine interceptions and five blocks.
One of Allen's standout moments came during the dramatic comeback in the second leg of the quarterfinals series against Los Angeles FC, recording a crucial assist for Inter Miami's second goal in the game-a chipped left-footed cross from outside the box that was heeded home by Federico Redondo. That memorable performance helped propel Inter Miami to the semifinals, where they ultimately fell to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
The award adds to what has already been a milestone year for Allen, who recently received his first-ever call-up to represent the Greek national team at the U-21 level. As one of the first players to rise from Inter Miami's Academy to the First Team, Allen continues to set the standard for the Club's development pathway.
