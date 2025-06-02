'Caps fall in Mexico City
June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
MEXICO CITY, MX - It was a historic yet difficult night for Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday night, losing the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.
The final started with Cruz Azul drawing first blood inside 10 minutes, through Ignacio Rivero. The Mexican side won the ball up high, allowing Ignacio Rivero to take a first-time effort outside the box and beating 'Caps goalkkeeper Yohei Takaoka at his far post.
The 'Caps continued to get back into the match but were hit with another set-back as Cruz Azul made it 2-0. Lorenzo Faravelli found the second goal with a half-volley from outside the box that clipped off the post and went in.
Cruz Azul then made it 3-0 in the 37th minute. A throw-in saw Carlos Rotondi drill a low cross across the box for Ángel Sepúlveda to tap-in first time.
The Mexican side made it 4-0 right before the half, with Mateusz Bogusz firing a shot just outside the box.
The second half saw Cruz Azul score a fifth, after Jorge Sánchez crossed it into the box for Ángel Sepúlveda to head home.
MATCH DETAILS
Attendance: 33,046
Referee: Walter Lopez
Scoring Summary
8' - CAZ - Ignacio Rivero
28' - CAZ - Lorenzo Faravelli
37' - CAZ - Ángel Sepúlveda (Carlos Rotondi)
45' - CAZ - Mateusz Bogusz
50' - CAZ - Ángel Sepúlveda (Jorge Sánchez)
Statistics
Possession: CAZ 67% - VAN 33%
Shots: CAZ 16 - VAN 0
Shots on Goal: CAZ 4 - VAN 0
Saves: CAZ 0 - VAN 2
Fouls: CAZ 11 - VAN 13
Offsides: CAZ 2 - VAN 1
Corners: CAZ 10 - VAN 1
Caution
65' - VAN - Ranko Veselinović
Cruz Azul
23.Kevin Mier; 4.Willer Ditta, 6.Érik Lira, 33.Gonzalo Piovi; 2.Jorge Sánchez, 15.Ignacio Rivero (5.Jesús Orozco 67'), 8.Lorenzo Faravelli (18.Luka Romero 77'), 19.Carlos Rodríguez (14.Alexis Gutiérrez 86'), 29.Carlos Rotondi; 7.Mateusz Bogusz (11.Giorgos Giakoumakis 67'), 9.Ángel Sepúlveda (31.Amaury Morales 77')
Substitutes not used
1.Andrés Gudiño, 30.Emmanuel Ochoa, 3.Omar Campos, 17.Amaury García, 21.Gabriel Fernández, 26.Carlos Vargas, 32.Cristian Jiménez
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (2.Mathías Laborda HT), 4.Ranko Veselinović © (15.Bjørn Inge Utvik 86'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 3.Sam Adekugbe; 45.Pedro Vite (13.Ralph Priso 63'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 26.J.C. Ngando (14.Daniel Ríos 80'); 22.Ali Ahmed, 24.Brian White, 7.Jayden Nelson (11.Emmanuel Sabbi HT)
Substitutes not used
30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 28.Tate Johnson, 59.Jeevan Badwal
'Caps fall in Mexico City - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
