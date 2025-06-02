'Caps fall in Mexico City

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







MEXICO CITY, MX - It was a historic yet difficult night for Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday night, losing the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

The final started with Cruz Azul drawing first blood inside 10 minutes, through Ignacio Rivero. The Mexican side won the ball up high, allowing Ignacio Rivero to take a first-time effort outside the box and beating 'Caps goalkkeeper Yohei Takaoka at his far post.

The 'Caps continued to get back into the match but were hit with another set-back as Cruz Azul made it 2-0. Lorenzo Faravelli found the second goal with a half-volley from outside the box that clipped off the post and went in.

Cruz Azul then made it 3-0 in the 37th minute. A throw-in saw Carlos Rotondi drill a low cross across the box for Ángel Sepúlveda to tap-in first time.

The Mexican side made it 4-0 right before the half, with Mateusz Bogusz firing a shot just outside the box.

The second half saw Cruz Azul score a fifth, after Jorge Sánchez crossed it into the box for Ángel Sepúlveda to head home.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 33,046

Referee: Walter Lopez

Scoring Summary

8' - CAZ - Ignacio Rivero

28' - CAZ - Lorenzo Faravelli

37' - CAZ - Ángel Sepúlveda (Carlos Rotondi)

45' - CAZ - Mateusz Bogusz

50' - CAZ - Ángel Sepúlveda (Jorge Sánchez)

Statistics

Possession: CAZ 67% - VAN 33%

Shots: CAZ 16 - VAN 0

Shots on Goal: CAZ 4 - VAN 0

Saves: CAZ 0 - VAN 2

Fouls: CAZ 11 - VAN 13

Offsides: CAZ 2 - VAN 1

Corners: CAZ 10 - VAN 1

Caution

65' - VAN - Ranko Veselinović

Cruz Azul

23.Kevin Mier; 4.Willer Ditta, 6.Érik Lira, 33.Gonzalo Piovi; 2.Jorge Sánchez, 15.Ignacio Rivero (5.Jesús Orozco 67'), 8.Lorenzo Faravelli (18.Luka Romero 77'), 19.Carlos Rodríguez (14.Alexis Gutiérrez 86'), 29.Carlos Rotondi; 7.Mateusz Bogusz (11.Giorgos Giakoumakis 67'), 9.Ángel Sepúlveda (31.Amaury Morales 77')

Substitutes not used

1.Andrés Gudiño, 30.Emmanuel Ochoa, 3.Omar Campos, 17.Amaury García, 21.Gabriel Fernández, 26.Carlos Vargas, 32.Cristian Jiménez

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (2.Mathías Laborda HT), 4.Ranko Veselinović © (15.Bjørn Inge Utvik 86'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 3.Sam Adekugbe; 45.Pedro Vite (13.Ralph Priso 63'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 26.J.C. Ngando (14.Daniel Ríos 80'); 22.Ali Ahmed, 24.Brian White, 7.Jayden Nelson (11.Emmanuel Sabbi HT)

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 28.Tate Johnson, 59.Jeevan Badwal







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2025

'Caps fall in Mexico City - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.